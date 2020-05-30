Fate of Sturtevant fireworks to be decided on Tuesday

In addition there is the added cost of extra safety precautions because of additional traffic. He said there is also concern that another public health order could be put in place and then the fireworks would have to be canceled at the last minute and the village could lose the money it invests in the fireworks or need to postpone.

Community reopening recommendations from the Franksville-based Central Racine County Health Department, updated May 21, say “decisions about opening a business or event should be made based on how difficult it is to trace contacts of a positive case,” noting “the more difficult to trace, the more risk is involved.”

The CRCHD’s recommendations added that “mass gatherings and large venue events … and festivals and fairs scheduled … should be canceled, postponed or rescheduled for now.”

On the other hand, others are hopeful the fireworks will go forward.