Fate of Sturtevant fireworks could be decided on Tuesday

STURTEVANT — Following a massive slate of summer event cancellations due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic — perhaps most notably with the cancellation of the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair — the Sturtevant Village Board on Tuesday is set to take up the question of whether to move ahead with its planned Independence Day weekend fireworks.

Among the items on board's agenda is the reading and adoption of a resolution authorizing a contract with Indiana-based Melrose Pyrotechnics for a fireworks display on Friday, July 3.

The Village Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

Fourth Fest of Greater Racine Inc. announced earlier this month that Racine will not be hosting its annual fireworks celebration or traditional parade. But organizers are planning to do a smaller makeshift parade that will be brought directly to neighborhoods to avoid one large gathering.

The Union Grove July 4 parade is still scheduled to take place at this point.

Sturtevant Village President Jayme Hoffman said there are a lot of factors to consider. If Sturtevant is the only community with fireworks, "Sturtevant would be overwhelmed with people more than we ever experienced."