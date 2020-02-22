Fatal victim of Thursday-night crash in Mount Pleasant identified

MOUNT PLEASANT — The woman killed in Thursday night’s three-vehicle crash on Highway 11 at Cozy Acres Road was Jennifer Campeau, 47, of Racine, Mount Pleasant police said Saturday.
Campeau had retired from dispatching at the Racine County Communications Center, according to Mount Pleasant Police Lt. Eric Relich.
"Jennifer Campeau was a true professional and deeply committed first responder during her time as a dispatcher with the Racine County Communications Center,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Saturday. “Jennifer will certainly be missed by all of us at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.”
Campeau was killed when her vehicle “split in half” during the crash that was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday night, police stated.
According to police, an eastbound Honda on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue), driven by Campeau, reportedly crossed over into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Mazda. The Honda then lost control and was sheared in half by a Dodge vehicle which was also traveling west.
Campeau was found underneath the Dodge and declared dead at the scene, police said.
That vehicle had major front-end damage, and its female driver was treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital for minor injuries. Her two passengers were treated by South Shore paramedics and released.
The Mazda’s driver was trapped and extricated, then transported to Froedtert Hospital Trauma Center in Wauwatosa with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Mount Pleasant police were assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office with drone support. Sturtevant Police assisted with traffic control, the Wisconsin State Patrol helped with technical reconstruction and investigation and the South Shore Fire Department provided medical treatment, extrication and scene cleanup.
The case remained under investigation Saturday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office.