Fatal victim of Thursday-night crash in Mount Pleasant identified

MOUNT PLEASANT — The woman killed in Thursday night’s three-vehicle crash on Highway 11 at Cozy Acres Road was Jennifer Campeau, 47, of Racine, Mount Pleasant police said Saturday.

Campeau had retired from dispatching at the Racine County Communications Center, according to Mount Pleasant Police Lt. Eric Relich.

"Jennifer Campeau was a true professional and deeply committed first responder during her time as a dispatcher with the Racine County Communications Center,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Saturday. “Jennifer will certainly be missed by all of us at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.”

Campeau was killed when her vehicle “split in half” during the crash that was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday night, police stated.

According to police, an eastbound Honda on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue), driven by Campeau, reportedly crossed over into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Mazda. The Honda then lost control and was sheared in half by a Dodge vehicle which was also traveling west.

Campeau was found underneath the Dodge and declared dead at the scene, police said.