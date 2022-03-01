Fat Tuesday celebrated with paczki once again around Racine County

Emilio Flores of Racine has eaten paczki every year on Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras for as long as he can remember.

Paczki (pronounced PONCH-key), the filled doughnut-like treat, has been known in Poland since at least the Middle Ages and is made with a richer dough. Many indulge in the deep-fried delicacy before the Christian season of Lent starts Wednesday.

Flores, buying paczki at O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, said what he likes about paczki are "the different flavors."

The Polish tradition has remained popular in Wisconsin as there’s a large Polish population, especially around southeastern Wisconsin.

Rita Laketa, co-owner of Country Rose Bakery & Café located at 19319 Washington Ave. in Yorkville, said there may not be as big of a Polish population in the area.

“It took a while to take off here,” she said. “They’re all farmers here.”

However, once the paczki tradition picked up in the area, Laketa said locals have been excited about the sweets and many have wanted to bring in a box to their workplace. Country Rose's sole baker made “a whole bunch for Saturday,” but they sold out quickly.

“I’m surprised how many people came in and said they’ve never had them before,” Laketa said.

The bakery additionally had four trays or about 120 doughnuts ready to go for Tuesday, and by 10:30 a.m., 4½ hours after store opening, about three-fourths of the supply was already gone.

Jim and Angie Ellsworth came to Mount Pleasant from their home in Kenosha to buy paczki on Tuesday morning because they are fans of O&H, Angie said.

The couple bought lemon, prune, raspberry, cherry, lemon and cream cheese paczki.

Angie was born in Poland; her mother used to make the sweets.

“We’re going to bring them to our son and have a cup of coffee and a paczki before we start lunch tomorrow,” Angie said.

“She really likes them,” added Jim.

