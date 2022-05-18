Fast actions of woman in apartment prevents dozens from being displaced by fire Tuesday, RFD says

RACINE — The fast actions of one woman prevented a fire in an apartment from spreading and potentially displacing dozens of residents, the Racine Fire Department said Tuesday.

The Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday to the Douglas Terrace Apartment Complex, 3706 Douglas Ave., to respond to the report of a fire contained in a bathroom.

The on-site leasing agent for Douglas Terrace, Gabrielle Estrada, quickly responded to the fire alarm and discharged her fire extinguisher into the bathroom, stopping most of the flames. Estrada's actions allowed firefighters to tear down pieces of the bathroom ceiling, extinguishing the flames faster.

Quint 3 arrived in less than three minutes at the apartment complex where they found light smoke and hot spots on the bathroom ceiling area near a mounted exhaust fan.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters using a 2½ gallon pressurized water extinguisher. Damage was mainly contained to the bathroom ceiling area and the attic space above, thanks to Estrada's fast actions.

RFD responded to the call with 21 fire personnel equipped with two ladder trucks, three fire engines, a chief’s car and a fire investigator.

According to a press release by RFD, if Estrada did not act as quickly as she did, the fire would have spread more into the attic, displacing numerous families in the 32-unit apartment complex.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but one family is displaced.

