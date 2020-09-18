Farmers Market @ 2210 makes grand opening debut

RACINE — After six months of planning and development, the ongoing revitalization of Rapids Plaza takes a major step forward with Saturday’s grand opening of a year-round indoors farmers market, Farmers Market@2210.
New Rapids Plaza owner Bob Gleason said that Farmers Market@2210 is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays year-round with space for up to 150 vendors. It occupies about the eastern half of the former 70,000-square-foot anchor Pick ‘n Save supermarket, vacant since 2015.
Forty vendors are expected to be in operation during the grand opening weekend festivities, with live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily (Liam Nugent on Saturday and Jim Conway and Jim McViegh on Sunday). Food service vendors are expected to include Carriage House @ 2210, Reid’s Roasted Corn, I Love Tamales and The Grind Coffee.
Within the next 4-6 weeks, Gleason said, he plans to add an arts room and indoor golf simulator at the market.
Grand opening weekend
Overseeing the market for Gleason is Manager Gail Deno, a Class of 1980 graduate of Horlick High School, which sits across Rapids Drive from the shopping center.
Deno said she is excited at the prospects for Farmers Market @ 2210, given the buzz around the community and its potential to “refresh” and re-energize Racine’s north side.
“The feedback and the people reaching out, stopping in, is unbelievable,” she said. “It (excitement) is snowballing … There’s no indoor, year-round farmers market around. There’s nothing like this in the area.”
A wide array of items is planned to be available on opening weekend according to Deno, including produce, baked goods, Oberweis Dairy milk and food products including jams, jellies and salsa. Other goods being sold include CBD oils, and handmade art, crafts and décor.
Entrepreneurial opportunities
Deno said it’s hoped that Farmers Market @ 2210 will prove to be a launching pad for enterprising local entrepreneurs — a turnkey 12-hour weekend “window of opportunity.”
“We’re giving people the opportunity to have their own mini brick-and-mortar store,” Deno said. “It’s a perfect solution to a lot of people’s situations. We’re gonna try to help the people out and help them make a living … get them on the entrepreneurial track.”
Among the charter vendors are Racine entrepreneurs Beth Praeger and Sarah Bergin, who were busy readying their respective vendor booths on Friday for Saturday’s grand opening.
“I’m very excited about it,” Prager said. “I’m very honored to be a part of it. They’ve been working hard on it, they’ve put 100% plus effort into this. It’ll be a great think for Racine.”
Bergin is also bullish regarding the prospects for the “friendly and welcoming” Farmers Market @ 2210.
“I’m super excited, super hopeful there will be a lot of people,” she said. “It’s going to be the new hot spot, I think – for the north side for sure. I’ve never been a part of anything like it.”
‘A great opportunity’
Also among the vendors is Doug Nicholson, owner of Carriage House @ 2210, an offshoot of Nicholson’s Downtown Racine hospitality ventures including Carriage House Liquor Co., 220 State St., and Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St.
Carriage House @ 2210 will offer full bar service of Bloody Marys, craft cocktails and Wisconsin craft beers, as well as retail sales of locally produced wines and spirits and fine cigars among other merchandise. Nicholson also plans to offer cocktail-making classes and sell cocktail kits.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the City of Racine,” Nicholson said of the “cool vibe” at Farmers Market @ 2210. “It’ll bring a lot of local producers and sellers together. It’s a wonderful use of a building that’s been sitting vacant for many years.”
Racine Alderman Maurice Horton, who represents the 7th District, welcomes Gleason’s significant investments in revitalizing Rapids Plaza and launching Farmers Market @ 2210.
“I am pleased that the residents of the 7th District and the community as a whole have a new destination to shop and get fresh food and produce,” Horton said. “Much of the city is in a food dessert and the Farmers Market provides my constituents much needed access to fresh and nutritious foods.”
For more information about Farmers Market @ 2210, call 262-456-1003 or email farmersmarket2210racine@gmail.com. More information is also available online at farmersmarket2210.com or on Facebook at FarmersMarket2210 .
