Farmers Market @ 2210 makes grand opening debut

“The feedback and the people reaching out, stopping in, is unbelievable,” she said. “It (excitement) is snowballing … There’s no indoor, year-round farmers market around. There’s nothing like this in the area.”

A wide array of items is planned to be available on opening weekend according to Deno, including produce, baked goods, Oberweis Dairy milk and food products including jams, jellies and salsa. Other goods being sold include CBD oils, and handmade art, crafts and décor.

Entrepreneurial opportunities

Deno said it’s hoped that Farmers Market @ 2210 will prove to be a launching pad for enterprising local entrepreneurs — a turnkey 12-hour weekend “window of opportunity.”

“We’re giving people the opportunity to have their own mini brick-and-mortar store,” Deno said. “It’s a perfect solution to a lot of people’s situations. We’re gonna try to help the people out and help them make a living … get them on the entrepreneurial track.”

Among the charter vendors are Racine entrepreneurs Beth Praeger and Sarah Bergin, who were busy readying their respective vendor booths on Friday for Saturday’s grand opening.