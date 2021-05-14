Farmers across Wisconsin and in Racine County ahead of schedule with spring corn planting

UNION GROVE — It’s unusual for the corn crop to already be sprouting out of the dirt at Mighty Grand Dairy Farm in Union Grove. This year, they are.
“We were done planting our corn by the First of May,” said Dave Daniels, a farmer at Mighty Grand.
Normally, spring planting will only be starting around May 1 with a goal of being done putting seeds into soil by Memorial Day. In 2021, planting at Mighty Grand started around April 20.
“Historically, we’ve never been done (planting) by May 1,” Daniels said. “Hopefully, Mother Nature will be kind to us.”
According to a weekly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, planting for Wisconsin’s staple crops — such as corn, soybeans and winter wheat — is ahead of the five-year average.
That USDA report stated that, as of May 9, 49% of Wisconsin farmers had planted 92% of last year’s corn acreage — and are thus mostly done with planting. The May 9 average for that same metric from the five years’ prior was 34%; last year, only 27% of Wisconsin farmers had completed 92% planting by May 9.
Soil good for plants; air temperature not
Daniels said the reasoning for early planting at the farm is the last couple of months have been “lacking in some rainfall that we usually get in the spring.”
“The conditions were very favorable, dry ground, to go ahead and plant,” he said.
But the sprouts of corn are looking yellower than they should, Daniels added, due to the cooler temperatures: “It’s a little under stress right now.”
“The root system is trying to expand and pick up nitrogen ... from a fertilizer we put alongside it,” Daniels said. Once the crops pick up that nitrogen, they’ll become greener.
“If it’s going to be dry at any point during the growing season, this is a good time of year for it to be dry,” Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County crops and soils agriculture agent at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, told the Associated Press.
Danielle Endvick, communications director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said farmers are watching the price of fertilizer escalate, as the industry becomes increasingly consolidated and monopolized by a few corporations.
“There’s a lot of talk in Congress right now about addressing antitrust in health care and technology,” Endvick said. “We’re hopeful agriculture will be a part of that conversation.”
Crop insurance prevented Daniels from planting earlier than April 15, he said. He and the other farmers began planting all 450 acres of their land on around April 20.
For the coming summer months, Daniels said the farmers would like to see more rainfall and warmer temperatures.
“We’re hoping that Mother Nature cooperates, and if she does, it could be a record-setting year for yields,” Wisconsin Farmers Union spokeswoman Danielle Endvick told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel earlier this month.
All for the cows
The corn planted will be used to feed the approximately 575 dairy cows on Mighty Grand Dairy Farm.
The weather conditions for planting are different every year, said Daniels, who has worked at Mighty Grand since he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1977.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.