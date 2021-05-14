Farmers across Wisconsin and in Racine County ahead of schedule with spring corn planting

Soil good for plants; air temperature not

Daniels said the reasoning for early planting at the farm is the last couple of months have been “lacking in some rainfall that we usually get in the spring.”

“The conditions were very favorable, dry ground, to go ahead and plant,” he said.

But the sprouts of corn are looking yellower than they should, Daniels added, due to the cooler temperatures: “It’s a little under stress right now.”

“The root system is trying to expand and pick up nitrogen ... from a fertilizer we put alongside it,” Daniels said. Once the crops pick up that nitrogen, they’ll become greener.

“If it’s going to be dry at any point during the growing season, this is a good time of year for it to be dry,” Mike Ballweg, Sheboygan County crops and soils agriculture agent at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, told the Associated Press.

Danielle Endvick, communications director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said farmers are watching the price of fertilizer escalate, as the industry becomes increasingly consolidated and monopolized by a few corporations.