MOUNT PLEASANT — Strolling among the ruins of their once-thriving family farm the afternoon of Sept. 6, two brothers and a sister were drenched with melancholy as they surveyed what was left under the late summer sun.
The Kuiper farm, a 100-acre spread on Washington Avenue just east of Interstate 94 in Mount Pleasant, had been gutted to make way for construction of a new hospital. As they snapped some final photos, Duane Kuiper, Jeff Kuiper and Kathy Dooyema struggled to come to terms with the final days of a place that formulated their respective lives.
Duane, a longtime broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants, and Jeff, who serves as his brother’s producer, had flown into Milwaukee that morning to work a series against the Brewers. Dooyema, who lives in Menomonee Falls, picked up her brothers at their hotel for one last visit back home (their younger brother, Glen, was unable to make the trip from his California home, but had bid farewell to the property earlier that summer).
Construction of an Aurora Health Care hospital on the site is imminent and what was left of the farm was depressing. Barns that lined the property had been cleared away, save for the skeleton of one structure. Tall weeds and dead trees littered the front yard. The brick house in which Henry and Annette Kuiper would raise their four children after they had scraped $35,000 together to purchase the farm in 1952, was open to the elements.
As the three siblings snapped some last photos, Duane could not bring himself to pose for any of them. It just hurt to be in any photo that had the backdrop of a dead family farm.
“When you get off that freeway onto Highway 20 and you take a left to go under the underpass and you pass Kilbourn Gardens (a long-gone former restaurant) and you pass McDonald’s and Burger King, there’s where the farm has been forever,” Duane said. “And then this last trip, when we drove past Burger King and McDonald’s, the only thing left was a quarter of a shed and a house.
“It really takes your breath away.”
A young broadcaster gets his start
The 68-year-old Duane, a multiple Emmy Award winner who was once nominated for the Ford Frick Award — the highest honor for a baseball broadcaster — became who he is is on that farm. Henry and Annette’s eldest child was 2 when the family moved there, and the images he paints for Giants fans today were inspired by what he used to paint for himself back in the days, when boys entertained themselves with their own imaginations.
The batting order of his dreams when the Braves called Milwaukee home featured Billy Bruton in the leadoff position, followed by a young phenom named Duane Kuiper, then Eddie Mathews and Henry Aaron.
“I will tell you I got the hits that won the games,” said Duane, who would go on to play second base for the Giants and, before that, the Cleveland Indians from 1974-85. “I really think that’s when my broadcasting career started because I broadcast every pitch, every at-bat.”
And it was just a boy, a rubber ball and a luminous imagination.
“It was just us,” Duane said of himself and the Braves. “It was the Milwaukee Braves against the world. It was, ‘Kuiper in the hole! Backhands it! Throws to first! Got ‘em!’ You know, I still say it the same way.
“But then you got older and you’d chuck one through the window. The old man would come out and just be really hacked off. But once he yelled at me, I think he turned around and kind of smiled.”
A field of values
Duane was never going to follow in his father’s footsteps as a farmer. Baseball flowed in his blood from an early age and Henry, an accomplished softball pitcher in his day, understood the career path onto which his oldest boy had embarked.
But that didn’t mean the farm didn’t give Duane an education in persistence and pride that he would take into his professional life when he moved away 50 years ago this autumn. His father paid him a nickel a row to pick mustard plants out of soybeans, and those rows seemed to extend into eternity. Duane remembers earning a quarter for 4 hours of labor.
“While I was in the field cultivating, I was thinking about ‘where would I rather be than doing this?’ “ Duane said. “But I also knew it was important to him and it was important to the farm that you got these things done. And my two brothers and sister felt the same way.”
Henry, a taskmaster with a soft touch, always repaid that dedication.
“The thing I loved most about my dad is he always understood that there was more to life than just working your tail off,” Duane said. “He had a great sense of humor. We always wanted to go to Browns Lake (in the Town of Burlington). He would say, ‘All right, when that temperature hits 93, we’ll go to Browns Lake.’
“Well, he knew the history of the weather and it never hit 93! Ever! We’d be around the thermometer and say, ‘Hey, it’s 91!’ And he would say, ‘Fine. When it hits 93, we’ll go.’ He knew it was never going to get to 93!’
“But two days later, he would say, ‘All right, let’s get in the car! That’s close enough!’ “
Then there was the marks on the east wall of the Kuipers’ basement that served as a strike zone for little Duane and his brothers. Henry used to limber up his pitcher’s arm and fire tennis balls to his sons when the work on those 100 acres was finished for the day.
“All the lights would go out,” Kuiper said. “My mom used to shake her head because she could hear another light go!”
Now, the place has gone dark forever.
A final farewell
As the Kuiper siblings paid their final respects to the farm on the afternoon of Sept. 6, Duane walked down the creaky steps to the basement. He wanted to see if the strike zone that Henry had painted on the east wall back in the 1950s was still visible after all these years.
“And it was,” Duane said. “And I thought of all those times we used to sit in the basement and he would pitch to us.
“Those are the memories I had as I walked through the place. And that was the last time I’m going to walk through the place. I think Aurora is going to start doing something on that property real soon.”
But there’s a happy ending to this story. Henry and his second wife, Pauline, are 93 and living just three miles away from the old farm in an assisted living facility (Annette died in 1992). All four of Henry’s children went on to productive lives after their education on the farm.
What’s best of all is the spirit of this farm is going to live on in a way that’s most appealing to the Kuiper family.
“I think it was really important for my dad, my mom, for us, that there would be something of significance on that property,” Duane said. “A warehouse would have been fine. There are now warehouses all the way up and down the freeway and on Highway 20.
“But when you have the opportunity to have a hospital on that property, it makes you feel real good. And I know my dad feels great.”
“I think it was really important for my dad, my mom, for us, that there would be something of significance on that property. A warehouse would have been fine … But when you have the opportunity to have a hospital on that property, it makes you feel real good. And I know my dad feels great.” Duane Kuiper, on the end of the family farm in Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.