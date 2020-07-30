FAQ: Governor's Office prepares answers to questions about new Wisconsin mask mandate

Do I need to wear a face covering indoors, even if I can physically distance from other people at all times?

Yes, you need to wear a face covering indoors unless you are at a private residence or you’re the only person in the room.

Do I need to wear a face covering when I exercise?

It depends on where you are exercising. You do not need to wear a face covering if you are exercising in a private residence or outdoors. For example, you do not need to wear a mask if you are riding your bike on a trail. But you do need to wear a face covering if you are exercising indoors or in an enclosed space and other people are present, such as a gym, a cycling studio, or hotel workout room.

Do I need to wear a face covering when eating, drinking, or sleeping in indoor places other than my home?

No. But you must put your face covering on again when you are done with these activities. For example, while you’re waiting for your table or waiting for a server to come take your order, keep your mask on. This includes outdoor restaurant and bar areas.

I have a medical condition that prevents me from wearing a face covering. Do I need documentation to prove that I don’t need to wear a face covering in public?