Fans of Racine Brewing Co. have been 'screaming for a lager.' Thanks to a new collaboration, they have one

“The first brew went very, very nicely,” Nelson said. “For me, the excitement was coming down here.”

For Andy, it was the reverse: “I got to go up there and talk about German pilsners. It was a ton of fun.”

Nelson said he had a blast growing up in Racine. He graduated Horlick High School in 1973 and the City of Racine still holds a lot of great memories for him.

“It’s a hoot coming down,” Nelson said of visiting the area. The Molinas have been lifetime residents of Racine and opened their brewery in 2017.

Nelson has been making beer for a living since 1978. He starting working at Wisconsin Brewing Company in 2012.

Nelson approached the Molinas with the idea of a collaboration because “I really would like to brew in my hometown,” he said. “Angie and Andy have created a nice brewery here that’s cool and funky and inviting and unique. I was impressed with their business and beer. It’s been so awesome for me to come down and work with these guys.”

The partnership has been enjoyable for the Molinas as well: “Collaborations are fun,” Andy said. “It’s created good comradery.”

Naming the beer