MOUNT PLEASANT — The family of 18-year-old Tyrese West, the teen who was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant Police officer on June 15, is seeking evidence in West's death.
Tory Lowe, a community activist acting as a representative for the family, said that the family is requesting all audio and visual evidence of the events leading up to the fatal shooting of West.
Lowe said that West's body was recently released back to the family, and that West's body has multiple shots, including two gunshot wounds to the head. "I saw the two shots to the head myself," Lowe said. "If they were trying to resuscitate him, how could they do that if he has two shots to the brain?"
Lowe said that Racine Police have not been in contact with the family about the investigation, and the family is finding out most of the information about the shooting from the news media. "They want it made known what happened," Lowe said.
Questions remain
There are a lot of questions that are still unanswered regarding the incident leading up to the officer-involved fatal shooting of West.
All sides agree that at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, West was riding his bike in the 2500 block of Racine Street when Mount Pleasant Police officers attempted to stop him. The incident ended with West being fatally shot.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens issued a press release that afternoon, stating that the Mount Pleasant Police officer was forced to discharge their service weapon at West. “Life-saving measures were rendered, but were unsuccessful,” the release said.
The release named the Racine Police Department as the primary agency handling the investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Later that day, Racine Police Deputy Chief Todd Schulz also issued a news release, stating that the Mount Pleasant officer tried to make contact with West, who was on a bicycle, when West fled. After a short foot pursuit, the officer claimed that West was armed.
"Less-lethal" attempts to address the threat were unsuccessful, the release said, and commands issued to West were ignored. That is when, police say, lethal force was used to address "the threat of the uncooperative individual."
In the week since West's shooting, Racine Police have said that West was originally stopped because he had no headlight on his bicycle, and due to reports of thefts from vehicles being committed by people on bicycles.
Although other media outlets have reported that West fired a gun at police, no law enforcement, including Racine Police, has made that claim or answered that question when asked by The Journal Times.
No information has been provided that indicates West was involved in any criminal behavior on the night of his death.
The Journal Time has also issued an open records request to the Racine Police Department asking for:
• All audio and visual evidence of police interaction with Tyrese West on Saturday, June 22. This includes dispatch tapes, any body camera footage and radio traffic.
• Police reports documenting the narrative of police interaction with Tyrese West on Saturday, June 22.
It remains unclear if the officer involved was wearing a body camera, which under the Mount Pleasant Police Department's policy is encouraged but optional.