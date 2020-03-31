Family Service of Racine to join Racine Family YMCA

RACINE— Family Service of Racine, a longtime mental health service provider in Downtown Racine, is joining forces with the Racine Family YMCA.
The move will provide both agencies with “the opportunity to serve the community in new and better ways than ever before,” the Y stated. David Holland, the YMCA’s chief volunteer officer, made the announcement Tuesday, one day before the union is to take effect.
FSR, which just celebrated its 110th anniversary, is a nonprofit, state-certified outpatient mental health clinic which offers counseling for individuals, couples, and families, support groups and education classes. It “will become the keystone of the Y’s Family Service Branch,” the Y stated.
The two organizations bring a combined 256 years of service to Racine County.
“The decision to join forces was made late last year, but the FSR and YMCA boards have been working to make this happen for nearly two years,” YMCA CEO Jeff Collen stated in a news release.
The licensed counseling services provided by FSR, 420 Seventh St., will not change and will “complement and augment” the resources of the Y’s community development programs, the Y stated.
“Our therapy services, parenting classes, supervised visitations and the MargaretAnn’s program will all continue,” stated FSR Executive Director Liz Hansen-Will, “and in fact, we will have even more capacity to see clients as the Y takes on some of the necessary administrative tasks for the clinic.”
“Having the Y take on the back-office responsibilities will allow the development of new services that we’ve long envisioned to meet emerging community needs,” stated FSR Board President Alicia Schmitz.
In her new role as director of the YMCA Family Service Branch, Hansen-Will will continue to supervise FSR’s clinical services and will gradually take on an oversight role in the Y’s Focus on Fathers and First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship programs.
“The merger with Family Service of Racine is yet another example of the Y taking a progressive step to meet the needs of the Racine community at a time when it’s needed most,” Holland stated. “The Y’s commitment to healthy living is not just about physical health and being another gym. Physical, mental and spiritual health are all part of the Y’s commitment to strengthening our community through healthy living. FSR is another important building block in meeting that need.”
Caitlin's five favorite positive stories from Racine County schools this year
It’s important to remember that there are positive stories about our local school systems as well.
My stories about lower-than-optimal Racine Unified test scores, plans to close school buildings and problems with special education law compliance have gotten the most attention from readers this year. That's why, with this list, I want to highlight the good.
A group of volunteers is ensuring elementary students make the walk to school safely and students with disabilities are learning job skills. A student at the top of her class was the first in her family to graduate high school, an elementary school hosted a Thanksgiving meal for its special education families for the 25th year in a row and a student with autism who used to be a “runner” recited the Pledge of Allegiance at his graduation.
I’m proud of the stories I’ve written that hold the district accountable and promise to continue doing so, but I think it’s important to acknowledge that good things are happening.
RACINE — Just after twilight each Friday, when the neighborhood is still mostly asleep, three volunteers meet at Knapp Elementary School and h…
RACINE — Wadewitz Elementary School staff were lined up Thursday, utensils in hand, to heap the plates of students and families with turkey, g…
RACINE — Last Saturday, during graduation weekend, hundreds of eyes were on 18-year-old Ian Shannon as he recited the Pledge of Allegiance dur…
RACINE — When Lizeth Brito walked across the stage at Horlick High School on Sunday, she was the first person in her family to graduate.
RACINE — Racine Unified’s Transition Program helps students learn important job skills while providing the district’s Administrative Service C…
