Family Service of Racine celebrates 110 years, breakfast open house March 12

Family Service of Racine is 110 years old and its staff couldn’t be more excited.

Imagine Downtown Racine in May of 1910 with wide boulevards and new Model T’s buzzing around.

Even though we are quite sure that Henry Wallis and William Horlick had plenty to keep them busy, they made time to create a social service agency — known at the Central Association — to serve the Racine community.

At its beginning, they ran a daycare center, housed the Big Sisters, hosted the Boys Club and operated the Visiting Nurses Association.

Over the first 40 years, the organization also housed area soldiers, ran the local Social Service Exchange, administered Racine’s unemployment program and even employed a dentist to serve folks who otherwise couldn’t afford dental care.

Name change

In 1951, its name officially changed to Family Service of Racine (FSR). Organization representatives stayed busy responding to the community’s needs by providing job training, budget counseling, supporting single parents and senior citizens through targeted programs, and working with the local incarcerated population.