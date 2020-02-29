Family Service of Racine celebrates 110 years, breakfast open house March 12

Family Service of Racine is 110 years old and its staff couldn’t be more excited.
Imagine Downtown Racine in May of 1910 with wide boulevards and new Model T’s buzzing around.
Even though we are quite sure that Henry Wallis and William Horlick had plenty to keep them busy, they made time to create a social service agency — known at the Central Association — to serve the Racine community.
At its beginning, they ran a daycare center, housed the Big Sisters, hosted the Boys Club and operated the Visiting Nurses Association.
Over the first 40 years, the organization also housed area soldiers, ran the local Social Service Exchange, administered Racine’s unemployment program and even employed a dentist to serve folks who otherwise couldn’t afford dental care.
Name change
In 1951, its name officially changed to Family Service of Racine (FSR). Organization representatives stayed busy responding to the community’s needs by providing job training, budget counseling, supporting single parents and senior citizens through targeted programs, and working with the local incarcerated population.
Throughout its 110 years, Family Service of Racine has prided itself on three things: Quality programming, responding to the needs of the community and partnering with other local organizations.
This has stayed true over the past 20 years as the organization sharpened its focus on Racine’s mental health needs. In 2014, FSR accepted the mission of continuing MargaretAnn’s Program, a monthly program that offers opportunities for children and teens grieving the loss of someone close to them to engage in peer discussions, organized activities and peer bonding. Groups are led by therapists and trained volunteer facilitators who provide a safe environment for children and teens to express themselves.
The recent addition of the organization’s Supervised Visitation & Safe Exchange Program came as a direct result of a request from Racine County Family Court.
Family Service of Racine also partners with United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation and the Racine Family YMCA to enhance its programming.
Support needed
The public can help Family Service of Racine continue to thrive and meet Racine’s mental health needs. The organization is asking its supporters to donate $110 in honor of the organization’s birthday. These donations stay within the agency and allow these services to continue:
- MargaretAnn’s Program, a free monthly support group for grieving children and their caregivers.
- Free Safe Exchange, the safe, calm space to exchange placement of children between parents with a history of conflict.
- Free six-week parenting skills class, LEAP, plus dinner and childcare.
- A free a bi-monthly support group for parents of adult children with mental illness.
- A sliding fee scale for low-income community members to utilize the counseling services and Supervised Visitation Program.
Breakfast open house
Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St., will hold a breakfast open house from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, where the public is invited to tour the building and meet the staff.
There is no charge for the breakfast but the organization is asking community members to consider making a donation to help continue the organization’s mission.
For more information, visit the office, call 262-634-2391 or go to fsracine.org.