Family-run zoo announces closure in Caledonia, but former employees hope to pick up the pieces
Family-run zoo announces closure in Caledonia, but former employees hope to pick up the pieces

Alex and Sabrina

Alex Meyer, vice president of Jo-Don Farms in Caledonia, interacts with a tiger that was among an estimated 200 animals available for visitors at the attraction that operated since 1975 at 5907 Nicholson Road in Caledonia.

 File photo

CALEDONIA — After more than 40 years in business, Jo-Don Farms has shut down a family-run zoo where generations of visitors enjoyed lions, alligators and more.

Alex Meyer — who took over the business when her father, Robert Meyer, died in December — said the COVID-19 pandemic had created financial troubles that could not be overcome. Meyer said she has relocated all 200 animals from the zoo, and she will not be able to reopen the 15-acre attraction, which has operated in Caledonia since 1975.

"I wish it could've continued," she said. "We tried every which way."

Others, however, say there is more to the closure of Jo-Don Farms than just a business hurt by COVID-19.

The landlord of the property said he was forced to evict Jo-Don Farms, and that he already has signed a lease with former employees who want to reopen the zoo under the name Caledonia Zoological Park. The property is located at 5907 Nicholson Road.

Eric Woelbing, a neighbor who purchased the property in 2018, said the operators of the zoo have not paid rent in more than a year and had fallen behind on other obligations.

Woelbing said he helped keep the zoo going, but he felt he no longer could continue such support for Alex Meyer and her organization.

The landlord said he is happy to see former employees step forward with plans to recreate the zoo as the Caledonia Zoological Park.

"I have confidence in them," he said, "or I wouldn't have leased it to them."

The former employees hope to open a new zoo by Memorial Day.

Racine County court records show that eviction proceedings were started against Jo-Don Farms in February, and that a judge on March 12 ruled that the zoo operators were "not allowed on property."

In a statement posted today on Facebook, Alex Meyer announced the closure of Jo-Don Farms, which was started by her grandfather. "Jo-Don would like to take this time to thank every person who has volunteered, donated either monetarily or with their time, all dedicated employees over the years, and all the animal lovers who supported us since our conception in 1975. It has been wonderful having you in our lives and watching so many people interact with the animals in so many ways. You all will be missed."

