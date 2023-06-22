RACINE — “When you’re here, you’re family” is not just a slogan for a restaurant chain, it’s also the mantra for the Family Reunion Music Festival.

The free event returns for the 12th time from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave.

When asked why it’s lasted so long, organizer Nick Ramsey is quick to emphasize the event’s family friendly vibe.

“This is a chance for people to get together and be with one another and connect with people they haven’t seen for a while,” he said. “It’s a great chance to slow down a bit and take in the music. It’s very family focused.”

Ramsey, a Racine native who’s busy in the local arts and culture scene, is a poet, an emcee, an event promoter and an organizer. That’s in addition to being a board member for Art Root, a collaborative arts group.

Did we mention he also had a band, Nick Ramsey & The Family? (The group, he said, is still “messing around with music together, but we haven’t been actively performing much lately.”)

He co-founded the Family Power Music entertainment company, which aims to build community with local artists nationwide, providing resources to help promote their work.

“Our goal,” he said of himself and his two Family Power partners, “is to create a space where people can create. Not just adults, but we wanted to offer it up to kids and adults. There aren’t a lot of spaces where kids can be involved, and it’s very important for us to provide such a space.”

As for the Family Reunion, it’s back for the first time since 2019.

“We had the pandemic that stepped in and caused us to skip 2020 to 2022,” he said.

And because it started more than a decade ago, “we have people coming who remember being at the event when they were 5 or 6 years old — and now they’re in their 20s. We have a lot of family connections.”

At the event

The Family Reunion will feature locally sourced food and beverages, along with art- and music-themed activities, organizers said.

As for kids-focused fun, that includes bounce houses, yard games and a drum circle.

“One of our biggest focuses is on the family activities,” Ramsey said. “We hope to see lots of kids enjoy face painting, the drum circle, watermelon eating contests and our arts and crafts tent.”

And everyone has the chance to win raffle prizes, with drawings at 3 and 6 p.m. (You must be present to win the 50/50 raffle.) Bids will also be taken on raffle baskets. Those winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. and need not be present to win.

Food options include smoked chicken and pork sandwiches from Dragon Pit BBQ, tamales from I Love Tamales, vegan curried chickpeas from Chit Chaat, vegetarian fried rice from Sap Sap, a garden salad from Racine Urban Garden Network, and corn-on-the-cob and watermelon from Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market. Drink options include water, soda, seltzer and beer.

The entertainment schedule includes:

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Welcome and a word from Family Power Music and Racine Urban Garden Network.

12:30-1:30 p.m: Poor Man’s Whiskey (cajun music).

1:30-2 p.m.: Poetry by Earth Talinna and Elizabeth Harmatys Park.

2-3 p.m.: Violet Wilder (indie rock/pop).

3-3:30 p.m.: Poetry by Nick Demske, Ayesha Montgomery and Nicholas Ravnikar.

3:30-4:30 p.m.: The Kal Bergendahl Project (jazz/funk).

4:30-5 p.m.: Poetry by Todd Krewal, Nico Speak Free and the Lyrical Lioness.

5-6 p.m.: Jah Boogie with Dub Foundation (roots reggae).

6-6:30: Family-friendly drum circle.

6:30-8 p.m.: Origins of Hip-Hop teaser featuring Dario Wilson, DJ Feed Me, Puerto Wiccan, Erick Perkins aka EP The Hustler and Beat Council (hip-hop).

Helping out

The “big thing” to remember is this event “is a reunion,” Ramsey said. “It’s about us all being together and reconnecting, for the first time since the pandemic. It’s been a long time since we connected like this.”

The event is a fundraiser, too, with proceeds going to support Family Power Music and the Racine Urban Garden Network, which, Ramsey said, “has 10 gardens around the city, which range in size.”

Admission is free, but everyone attending is asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Racine County Food Bank.

“We really want to highlight the food drive,” Ramsey said. “They especially need canned protein: Peanut butter, chicken, tuna — that’s a big thing.”

The other big thing? “You get to enjoy hanging out and exploring this really awesome park,” Ramsey said. “It’s really a wonderful event.”