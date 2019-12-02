You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Family repays Billy’s Posse with search kits
0 comments

Family repays Billy’s Posse with search kits

{{featured_button_text}}
Billy's Posse

Kristin Wilson, left, and Pam Avery of Billy's Posse display one of the four kits full of search equipment and materials donated to the group by the owners of D&D Vacuum Sales & Service after the posse found, captured and returned one of the family member's dog last month.

 Michael Burke

RACINE COUNTY — After Billy’s Posse did the Sheckles family a huge favor, the family returned the favor in a big way.

In early November, the all-volunteer group Billy’s Posse set about trying to find and capture Crash, a German shorthaired pointer belonging to Don Sheckles of Racine. It took 15 days, but the group succeeded.

Then, a week later, came the happy surprise for Kristin Wilson, Pam Avery and the rest of Billy’s Posse. The Sheckles family, which owns D&D Vacuum Sales & Service, 1353 Washington Ave., asked the women to stop by.

There, the Sheckleses presented the women with four sturdy toolboxes fully stocked with materials to aid the group’s dog searches. As they started opening the boxes, Wilson said, “It was just ‘wow’ after ‘wow’ after ‘wow’ after ‘wow.’ ”

Each toolbox contained a slip lead, walkie-talkies so the searchers won’t have to drain their phone charges, extra batteries, a headlamp, a knife, a wire cutter, touch-tip gloves, a winter hat, a towel, a safety vest with pockets and “K-9 RESCUE” on the back, a lightweight backpack with reflective strip and “K-9 RESCUE,” dog treats, a flashlight, a water bottle, bug spray, sanitizer, a rain poncho, handwarmer and sunscreen.

Two of the kits have powerful flashlights, a large spotlight and a magnetic car-mount flashing safety light.

Avery said: “It’s just amazing.”

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News