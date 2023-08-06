MOUNT PLEASANT — After about a year and a half of hard work, a family was gifted a new home in Mount Pleasant last week.

The Habitat for Humanity home was built by Gateway Technical College students and funded by SC Johnson CEO and Chairman Fisk Johnson.

“I grew up in Racine, my family and I have always cared about and invested in this community,” Johnson said. “I appreciate the work Racine Habitat for Humanity is doing to give local families the opportunity to achieve their dreams of homeownership. I hope this home provides a place to build many wonderful memories.”

At Tuesday’s celebration, Johnson handed the keys to the Carey family.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Grant Buenger said he helped set up the partnership with Gateway to get students involved in the project.

“We’re super proud of them,” Buenger said. “I think they really enjoyed the opportunity they had, and it’s equipping them for what’s next in their career journey.”

Raquel Lemus was one of the students who helped with the build.

Lemus said she plans to work with Habitat for Humanity after she graduates and that she learned a lot about the process of building a house through the project.

“You know that your work has to have more integrity,” Lemus said. “It’s on-the-job experience, because somebody’s going to live in your project, so it gives you a sense of pride in your work.”

Today in history: Aug. 2 1921: “Black Sox” 1923: Warren G. Harding 1939: Albert Einstein 1945: Potsdam conference 1985: Delta Air Line Flight 191 1990: Kuwait 2012: Gabby Douglas 2012: Kofi Annan 2018: Trillion Dollar Apple