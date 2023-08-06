MOUNT PLEASANT — After about a year and a half of hard work, a family was gifted a new home in Mount Pleasant last week.
The Habitat for Humanity home was built by Gateway Technical College students and funded by SC Johnson CEO and Chairman Fisk Johnson.
“I grew up in Racine, my family and I have always cared about and invested in this community,” Johnson said. “I appreciate the work Racine Habitat for Humanity is doing to give local families the opportunity to achieve their dreams of homeownership. I hope this home provides a place to build many wonderful memories.”
At Tuesday’s celebration, Johnson handed the keys to the Carey family.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Grant Buenger said he helped set up the partnership with Gateway to get students involved in the project.