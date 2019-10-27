{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Blask

Kevin Blask lost everything including his beloved dog Choco in the fire last Monday. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help him recover.

 Submitted image

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kevin Blask lost everything in the fire in his Mount Pleasant apartment last week, including his beloved dog Choco, and he doesn’t know it yet.

Blask’s mother, Juliet Primuth, who also lives in Mount Pleasant, said he is being treated at Ascension for severe carbon monoxide poisoning and damage to his lungs and has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventillator. His prognosis is good and doctors hope to remove the ventilator sometime this week, but have been unable to so far due to the internal burns and swelling in his throat.

“He has a rough road to recovery, but we’re very optimistic,” Primuth wrote to The Journal Times.

The fire broke out at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 at his apartment at 5717 16th St. Blask managed to escape out a window with the assistance of fire fighters.

Fire fighters also attempted to save Blask’s dog, Choco but were unsuccessful.

Unfortunately, Primuth said, Blask recently lost his job as a CNC operator and he did not have renter’s insurance.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for $7,500 to help him get back on his feet. As of Saturday evening, they’ve raised $565.

“He’s got to buy everything,” said Primuth. “He’s got no clothes, he’s got no furniture, he’s got nowhere to go.”

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

