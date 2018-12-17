KENOSHA — Cesare Tenuta may have been born and raised in Italy, but his passing at the age of 76 in 2011 made a major impact in Southeastern Wisconsin.
A resident of Kenosha for 45 years, Tenuta worked as a machine operator for J.I. Case Company and was the owner of DeRango the Pizza King on Washington Avenue in West Racine.
Cesare’s son Joey made his first blood donation after his father had received 14 units of blood following a burst appendix shortly before his passing in May 2011. The entire Tenuta family is scheduled to be on hand to honor Cesare with a blood drive held in his memory scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Club at Strawberry Creek, 6734 103rd Ave., Kenosha. The Club at Strawberry Creek is located west of Interstate 94 and north of Highway 50.
“It’s a wonderful way to remember and incredible man and a great way to give back during the holiday season,” said daughter-in-law Jenny Tenuta. “Cesare meant so much not only to our family, but to the entire community and we are encouraging everyone to please come out and donate in his memory.”
Participating donors will receive a Vitalant Ugly Sweater long-sleeved shirt, plus each donor will be entered into drawings for multiple prizes including a $50 DeRango’s Pizza gift card, a voucher for a complimentary bouquet of a dozen roses from Westosha Floral and Kenosha KingFish game tickets with Dugout Club 4-Top Table seating. KingFish mascot “Elvis” is scheduled to be on hand to meet and greet donors.
To schedule an appointment for the Cesar Tenuta Blood Drive, visit vitalant.org, log in, scroll down to search by Group Code 504D or call 877-25-VITAL. In preparation for donation, donors are asked to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with proper identification. The donation appointment takes about an hour (with the donation itself approximately 10 minutes) and is both safe and comfortable.
“It is important that people donate blood, especially during this time of year when blood donations are at their lowest, not only in Southeastern Wisconsin, but across the entire country,” said Eva Quinley, Vitalant regional director.
About Cesare
Tenuta’s work schedule was at times breathtaking. After emigrating from Italy in the mid-1960s, he habitually worked double-shift days. A morning at the Case factory, from early in the day to 3 p.m., could be followed by a 4 p.m. to close shift at DeRango’s, 3114 Washington Ave.
At home he was always doing something, like tending to his garden or pressing a brush to stairway railings for some touch-up.
Tenuta worked for Case for 21 years. He bought DeRango’s with his brother in 1983.
Tenuta and his wife, Antonia, and had five sons.
Several years ago, Tenuta’s son, Joey Tenuta, a sales engineer, asked his dad about his work ethic.
“So when are you going to retire from the restaurant?”
“I like to have fun and to have fun you’ve got to work,” Cesare Tenuta answered. “So I work to have fun.”
Fun came in the form of lots of laughter and a contagious smile.
And Joey Tenuta knew, too, that his father worked to bring better lives to his children, that he believed in educating them and that he taught them good values.
“He loved his family a lot,” he said. “He worked like a dog for us.”
LifeSource is now Vitalant
Earlier this year, Blood Systems announced that its 10 blood center brands including LifeSource had united as one cohesive brand under the new name Vitalant. View all center locations and blood drive dates by visiting vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL).
