Family-owned Gooseberries grocery store in Burlington sold to Illinois-based chain

BURLINGTON — The owners of Gooseberries Fresh Food Market announced Wednesday that they are selling the store to out-of-state buyers, changing the face of a popular shopping destination.

The ownership family of David, Kathy and Michael Spiegelhoff cited changes in the grocery business in announcing the sale of Gooseberries, 690 W. State St., which the family has owned and operated since 2006.

"Grocery has become a challenging industry," the family announced on Facebook. "We have made the decision to sell based on what is best for our family, our staff and the Burlington community."

The store is being purchased by Berkot's Super Foods, a chain of 16 stores based in Illinois. All of Berkot's stores are located in Illinois except a former Richter's Marketplace in Twin Lakes in Kenosha County, which the company acquired two years ago.

Founded in 1990 in Mokena, Illinois, Berkot's describes itself as "your neighborhood, family-owned and operated, full-service grocery store."

Berkot's officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Spiegelhoffs said the Burlington store would continue, and that the new owners would attempt to maintain all of the store's current employees.

"Berkot’s is focused on serving their customers, serving the community, and taking care of their employees," the Spiegelhoff family said. "We trust that they will be a great caretaker of the grocery business and community in Burlington."

Other details have not yet been announced, including when the new owners will take over.

Gooseberries opened in July 2006 at the site of a former Piggly Wiggly grocery store that had been operated by Bob Schmaling.

The sale comes a few months after a Spiegelhoff company called Gooseberries Burlington LLC purchased the store property for $2.4 million from previous owners Schmaling Real Estate LP. The Spiegelhoffs had previously been leasing the property.

At the time of the real estate sale, David Spiegelhoff downplayed the significance and offered assurances that the store would not be closing.

"We purchased the Gooseberries building in January 2022, and this opportunity arose soon after," the Spiegelhoffs said in Wednesday's announcement. "The timing is right for all involved."

