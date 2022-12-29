Family of hit and run victim plan vigil; RPD reaching out to public for help identifying suspect

RACINE — He had a joke for every occasion. He was always ready to help someone in need. He was known and loved by many people. He was the best grandfather, father, uncle, cousin and friend.

This is how the family members of Anthony Morales Sr., 69, will remember their loved one who was killed in a hit and run Thursday evening, Dec. 22.

The family of Morales is planning a vigil for him on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the scene where he was struck, across from 1809 Erie St. The Racine Interfaith Coalition is helping to organize the vigil.

There have been no arrests and the fatality remains under investigation.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, of the Racine Police Department, said the vehicle parts found at the scene were from a 2019-2022 Subaru Ascent, gray/silver in color. Parts of a black grill were also recovered.

Morales was visiting a house in the 1800 block of Erie Street when he went outside at approximately 10:30 p.m. to start his vehicle.

He was found lying in the street after being struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

Morales was transported to the hospital and then air lifted to Milwaukee. He subsequently died from his injuries.

Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the fatal hit and run. Any witnesses or those with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811 or Traffic Investigator Nudo at 262-635-7828.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

