Family of five displaced after fire at Racine apartment building
400 7th St. fire

The Racine Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at about 7:45 p.m. Friday at 400 Seventh St. 

 Racine Fire Department

RACINE — A family of five was displaced and the damage estimate is $10,000 after a fire in an apartment building at 400 Seventh St. on Friday night, the Racine Fire Department reported in a news release.

RFD responded to reports of a fire at about 7:45 p.m. Friday at 400 Seventh St.

According to the news release, the first company to arrive reported smoke showing. Battalion Chief Alex Felde declared a working fire and assumed command. The fire was then extinguished quickly and firefighters began overhaul operations.

Wildfires are raging through Peru's Cusco, with windy conditions in the region whipping up fresh flames as soon as fires are put out.

The fire began in one of the bedrooms of the apartment building when an occupant connected the power cord of his window air conditioning unit to a power strip, causing a malfunction, RFD reported. RFD declared the fire was accidental.

Assistant Chief Brian Wolf notified the American Red Cross for assistance in relocating the family of five who lived in the unit, and are now displaced.

The damage estimates are $10,000 to the structure and $500 to its contents.

The RFD is urging citizens to follow manufacturer instructions when using power strips and extension cords: “Though they may be convenient, they can also be very dangerous,” the press release said.

The fire called for five fire apparatuses, one battalion chief, one safety chief and one fire investigator. We Energies was called to restore power to the building, which was left in the care of its owner.

Any inquiries on fire safety can be directed to the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

