RACINE — Jeremy and Carly Witek thought they had two more weeks to prepare for their new baby, but of the three of them, one of them couldn’t wait that long.
With three daughters under the age of 13, the family tried to have a relaxing New Year’s Eve with a nice home-cooked meal and movie watching on the couch.
Jeremy said he and his wife were preparing to go to bed when Carly’s water broke.
“I thought she was joking,” he said. “She really wasn’t, and it was literally 12:05 a.m. and we were just discussing the prior day how crazy it would be if the baby would come on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. And I’m thinking ‘No, that would never happen.’ And sure enough, it’s happening.”
Jeremy admitted he thought he was more mentally prepared for the big moment, but when the situation came he began to feel anxious.
“You kind of go into panic mode, (thinking) it’s becoming a reality,” Jeremy said. “You just have to sit back and take a breath and get your bearings. And luckily, she being the strong woman that she is, she was able to settle me down.”
When the expecting family made it to Ascension All Saints Hospital, Jeremy said, they were greeted by staff members with “Happy New Year’s 2019” hats. They were told they were the first family in the new year to come to the hospital to have a baby.
“They were excited to take us through this journey,” Jeremy said.
After eight hours of labor, Carly gave birth to a boy, Sawyer, who was the first baby born in Racine County in 2019. Mother Carly is doing fine.
Leading up to birth, Jeremy said, they were able to use the baby as an excuse not to host any large gatherings. But, during Christmas and Thanksgiving, their family was eager to meet the new member of the family.
“A lot of our family members were excited for us, and they wanted us to keep them up to date with things,” Jeremy said. “Especially the fact that it was a boy coming to the family, they’re just really thrilled for me and my wife.”
The name Sawyer was chosen after the character of the same name in the TV show “Lost,” which was one of Carly’s favorite shows, Jeremy said.
Jeremy said he looks forward to telling Sawyer about the day he was born, when he gets older.
“I think it’s going to be an awesome story for him,” he said. “With me, I was a Christmas Eve baby. So it’s kind of a cool thing, a connection between me and him. For him to have a special-moment birthday, I think it’s going to be nice telling him this story once he gets older.”
