Family gathers at place where brother was shot and killed: 'This is the last place he smiled’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — “This is the last place he was alive. This the last place he smiled,” Isabel Chavez said Thursday while standing in a balloon- and tear-filled parking lot behind Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave.

Five days earlier, her brother — Guillermo “Choop” Martinez III — was shot dead at the age of 23 outside the billiards hall.

Late Thursday afternoon, loved ones gathered at the place where Martinez breathed his last, and where he smiled for the last time.

Guillermo was one of six kids, but the only boy. He was “the clown” of the family, always finding reasons to smile even in rough situations, Adrianna Martinez, another sister, said. That goofiness is an attribute the Martinez sisters hope to they can keep alive even in the absence of their brother.

Whenever the sisters would get mad at their brother, Martinez remembered, Guillermo would always say “OK. When you’re done being mad, I still love you.”

“He was so forgiving,” Angela Martinez added.