Family gathers at place where brother was shot and killed: 'This is the last place he smiled’

RACINE — “This is the last place he was alive. This the last place he smiled,” Isabel Chavez said Thursday while standing in a balloon- and tear-filled parking lot behind Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave.
Five days earlier, her brother — Guillermo “Choop” Martinez III — was shot dead at the age of 23 outside the billiards hall.
Late Thursday afternoon, loved ones gathered at the place where Martinez breathed his last, and where he smiled for the last time.
Guillermo was one of six kids, but the only boy. He was “the clown” of the family, always finding reasons to smile even in rough situations, Adrianna Martinez, another sister, said. That goofiness is an attribute the Martinez sisters hope to they can keep alive even in the absence of their brother.
Whenever the sisters would get mad at their brother, Martinez remembered, Guillermo would always say “OK. When you’re done being mad, I still love you.”
“He was so forgiving,” Angela Martinez added.
On Wednesday, the sisters saw their dad crying. It wasn’t just because the death of his son, but the outpouring of love the family had received over the past week. Friends of Martinez that the rest of his family didn’t even know had sent messages of support or stopped by the house to pay their respects.
Talking about her brother and the impact he had, considering there were so many people who loved him, Adrianna noted “He made that much of a mark.”
Gun violence rising
Continuing gun violence is rising as a concern, even in the face of a pandemic that has killed 165,148 Americans this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Tuesday in Madison, 11-year-old Anisa Scott was in a car when someone opened fire on the state capital’s east side. She was hit in the head. At 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Scott was taken off life support. Two arrests were made in the case Friday, Madison Police said.
Scott’s death was the 10th homicide in the City of Madison this year.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that Scott’s death is another example of how the country needs stronger gun control laws while also providing more economic support to families who are hurting.
In comments during a virtual press conference on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers noted that stricter gun laws that he has supported in the past still might not have saved Scott’s life.
The Democratic governor said “Any kind of gun play is unacceptable. It’s just made more real and more heartbreaking when it impacts a bystander and when it impacts an 11-year-old little girl. Clearly that is unacceptable behavior.”
Evers continued: “We need to arrest the people that do these actions, but also make sure the access to guns is not so easy that anyone can have one at any point in time.”
Edward Sanders Jr., accused of shooting Guillermo Martinez, was taken into custody Aug. 8 at the scene of Martinez’s death. Sanders has attested he was acting in self-defense after his brother was punched and others tried reaching into his car, but Sanders still faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge. If convicted, the minimum sentence is life in prison.
