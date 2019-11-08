Family, friends of DPW employee David Shelton fill church for his funeral

RACINE — Mourning and love filled Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., on Friday during the funeral of David “Dee” Shelton.

Friends and family packed the pews to the point that Pastor Keith Evans asked people to make room so that everyone could find a seat. The program contained more than 100 photos of Shelton with family and friends. People came from as far as Atlanta and Texas to say their goodbyes.

It was clear Shelton had loved and been loved in return.

Shelton died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred when the recycling truck he was driving crashed into a tree in the 2400 block of Shoop Street a little before 8 a.m. on Oct. 28. Shelton, 43, died two days later. No new information has emerged as to what led to the crash.

A whole section of pews was filled with Shelton’s coworkers from the Racine Department of Public Works. They wore shirts that read “Rest in Peace Dee ‘Shake Em Off’ Shelton” with a photo of Shelton, who was not the tallest man, standing on two overturned buckets.

Justin Turner opened his speech on Shelton stating that there was a typo in the program.

“It says ‘co-worker.’ I’m family,” said Turner.