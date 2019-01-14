MOUNT PLEASANT — Friends and family remember Teren Cagle as “goofy,” “a blessing” and “helpful.”
“He just was a great person … and too young to have his life taken,” family friend Tiffany Nelson said of Cagle, the 18-year-old killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Jan. 8.
Cagle’s mom is a single mother. To help her during this time, Nelson set up a GoFundMe page (bit.ly/2HcSmkO). The page’s fundraising goal is set at $5,000.
“His mom has to take care of everything,” Nelson said. “His (Teren’s) grandparents are gone. There’s not anyone to help her … (The GoFundMe) will help her get through whatever financial burdens she might have.”
January 8th
Cagle’s older brother, Tevin Cagle, 20, vividly remembers the night of his little brother’s death.
Just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 8, 11 days before his 19th birthday, Teren Cagle had just left their mother’s house, not far from the crash site, and was riding his bike to his girlfriend’s home. While riding on the west side of Highway 32, a truck struck Cagle on his bike.
Surveillance footage from a nearby residence shows the truck turn around, drive past where Cagle lay in a ditch, then continue driving south, according to Mount Pleasant police.
Police say Johnny Lee Taylor, a 71-year-old Kenosha man, was driving the truck that hit Cagle. Taylor has been charged with hit-and-run involving death.
Tevin and his mom found out what had happened at about 2 a.m., Tevin said, when two Mount Pleasant police officers knocked on the door.
After being told of the crash, Tevin and his mother promptly drove to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where they were redirected to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Flight for Life had been called to the scene, but was unable to fly due to weather.
In the early morning of Jan. 8, after being blessed by a hospital chaplain, Teren was taken off life support
After Teren died, Tevin’s initial reaction was anger at Taylor. That’s subsided some. Now, “I just wish he (Taylor) would have been a little bit safer and paying more attention,” he said. “We were all just in shock.”
Teren had been a Park High School student, but Tevin said his younger brother had recently been living in Waukegan, Ill., and working in a factory there. A vigil was held Sunday along Highway 32, near where Teren was struck.
“He was a goofy dude,” Tevin said. “Always knew how to make people laugh. He liked video games, basketball — he really loved our mom. She was one of his best friends.”