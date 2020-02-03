Families, friends get cozy in Racine Zoo's Snow Globes

RACINE — Groups of family and friends cozied up with winter picnics this weekend at the Racine Zoo.

The zoo’s two heated Snow Globes were fully booked on Saturday, the first day it offered 90-minute picnics inside the domed structures, which are made with a PVC frame and a clear cover.

The zoo will continue offering picnics on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 1. There are still several Friday time slots available. Reservations can only be made online at racinezoo.org.

Each group is greeted by one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors when they arrive, and then engages in a 10- to 15-minute question-and-answer session with an animal educator.

The Nottleson family met Lenny the chinchilla at the start of their picnic on Saturday afternoon.

Family members described the picnic-in-a-globe experience as “warm and chill” and complimented the food, provided by Joey’s Yardarm.

“It was awesome,” said mom Sheila Nottleson.

Several packages are available to picnickers, ranging in price from $150 for food and drinks but no alcohol, to $325 for food, beer and wine. There are also beer and wine packages for $200 each.