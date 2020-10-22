Families divided on Unified decision to stay virtual, some say they plan to leave district

Superintendent Eric Gallien on Monday said the district’s team has been working diligently to try to get students back in the classroom, and that people who believe that administrators and teachers want to continue virtual learning indefinitely are wrong. He added that Unified wants to get kids back to school, but to do so safely.

“They have done everything in their power to try to get these kids ready to go back to school,” Gallien said. “That was our primary goal and that has always been our primary goal, is to get the kids back in school.”

Nick Schliepp during Monday’s School Board meeting said he hadn’t heard enough details about the specifics going into the district’s decision to keep classrooms closed, and said he hadn’t heard much pushback on that issue from the School Board.

He added that he doesn’t believe the district has given parents enough opportunity to share their thoughts and said he believed surveys sent to families were worded to skew answers toward the district’s desires.

In contrast, Gallien thanked the School Board for trusting the administration to make the right calls.

“The board has trusted that we were going to do the right thing, so I appreciate that,” Gallien said.