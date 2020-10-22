Families divided on Unified decision to stay virtual, some say they plan to leave district

RACINE — As is the case with most things related to COVID-19, parents are divided in their feelings on Racine Unified’s decision to continue with virtual learning in the second quarter of this school year.
Hundreds of people commented on the district’s Facebook post announcing the decision last Friday, with some thanking Racine Unified for keeping students and staff safe while others called the district a “joke” and said their children weren’t being assigned enough work or learning adequately in a virtual setting.
“I have two children at the REAL School and I love that school,” Ally Docksey said during Monday night’s School Board meeting. “But my sixth-grader does not want to keep doing school at home. So I’m waiting for a call back from a private school to see if he can get in there. I don’t want him to have to do that but he wants a full education and he is not getting it at home.”
Docksey became emotional when talking about how much she loves the REAL School, but said she’s disappointed that the district is not providing an in-person option for student. She said she’s doubtful that students will return to the classroom this school year with the district’s gating criteria. She added that she knows other families who were looking to send their kids to other districts following Unified’s decision to continue virtual learning.
The district announced Friday that students would continue learning remotely until further notice. On the same day, it also rolled out gating criteria that will govern when students can return to schools in person, the most important of which is the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days.
That number would have to dip below 100 to be in the district’s “moderate” category, which would allow schools to begin a phased reopening, with its youngest students returning to the classroom first.
Docksey argued that other schools in the community have reopened and daycares, manufacturing facilities, airlines and hospitals have all continued to function in-person during the pandemic. She said Unified should figure out a way to do the same.
Record numbers
Racine County set a record last week for its rate of positive COVID-19 cases, with 15% of tests coming back positive. Both the city and Racine County remain in the “very high” risk category for COVID, according to their health departments. The increase in local cases mirrors what’s happening statewide, with daily records set several times in September and October.
It’s unclear what role a return to the classroom for west-end schools and private schools in Racine have played in community spread.
In-person is the goal
Superintendent Eric Gallien on Monday said the district’s team has been working diligently to try to get students back in the classroom, and that people who believe that administrators and teachers want to continue virtual learning indefinitely are wrong. He added that Unified wants to get kids back to school, but to do so safely.
“They have done everything in their power to try to get these kids ready to go back to school,” Gallien said. “That was our primary goal and that has always been our primary goal, is to get the kids back in school.”
Nick Schliepp during Monday’s School Board meeting said he hadn’t heard enough details about the specifics going into the district’s decision to keep classrooms closed, and said he hadn’t heard much pushback on that issue from the School Board.
He added that he doesn’t believe the district has given parents enough opportunity to share their thoughts and said he believed surveys sent to families were worded to skew answers toward the district’s desires.
In contrast, Gallien thanked the School Board for trusting the administration to make the right calls.
“The board has trusted that we were going to do the right thing, so I appreciate that,” Gallien said.
Two parents of students in Unified’s Montessori program at Goodland Elementary wrote emails to the district, praising the administration for its decision to continue virtual learning to keep students and staff safe.
“I am grateful that Dr. Gallien and the re-entry team opted to remain remote at this time,” wrote Carmen Ayers.
School Board member Scott Coey, a teacher at Bradford High School in Kenosha, expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the Unified team and the decision they made to stay virtual.
Kenosha Unified is doing a mix of in-person and virtual learning, with some schools going completely virtual due to the number of students and staff under quarantine.
“Any teacher wants their kids back in the classroom,” Coey said.
He added that districts should strive to keep their staffs safe as well.
“We don’t want this to spread in the community and we know schools can be hubs for these diseases,” Coey said. “We have kids at home with grandparents.”
