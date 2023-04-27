BRISTOL — Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education is hosting “Families Branching Out,” described as “an event for families/kids of all ages where they can explore interactive displays like a live bee hive, do hands -on ‘make and take’ educational activities and enjoy short seminars.”

The group aims to bring city and county organizations together for a day of free family fun.

The free event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. (the corner of Highway 45 and Highway 50) in Bristol.

Activities include:

A fire truck and rescue squad

Seeing giant kites with The Kite Guy

The Bookmobile

Decorating cookies

Doing crafts

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit

Peace Learning Circles

Vision checks

“Ask a Master Gardener” questions

Visitors will also have the chance to pet a goat or rabbit.

Note: People are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for The Sharing Center.

Coming up: The organization is hosting its monthly educational program at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Hearing Room of the Kenosha County Center.

The May 4 program is “May the 4th Bee With You” and will feature Kristi Heuser, pollinator patch program manager and stormwater resource consultant of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.

This is a free program open to everyone.

Now in its 71st year in Kenosha County, KCAHCE (formerly known as Extension Homemakers) has long-standing roots as a service and learning organization with a commitment to volunteerism and sharing with others.