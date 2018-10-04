MOUNT PLEASANT — Approximately 2,500 people in the Village of Mount Pleasant and parts of Racine were affected by a power outage that began just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to We Energies spokesperson Brian Manthey.
Reports heard on the Racine County police scanner stated that residents heard an explosion before power was lost. The cause of the outage was a fallen tree limb on the power lines on Emmertsen Road, according to Manthey. Power was restored at 10:30 p.m.
Another power outage occurred between 1 and 2:30 a.m. Thursday and approximately 780 Mount Pleasant residents were affected. A fallen tree limb also caused this outage, according to Manthey.
