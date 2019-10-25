{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Shepherds College horticulture students is scheduled to hold its Fall Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Shepherds College Greenhouse, 1805 15th Ave. People should bring their own boxes to transport plants.

All forms of payment are accepted. Proceeds support the students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the college.

