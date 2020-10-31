Fall back: Daylight saving time ended overnight

Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.
RACINE — Khalil E. Buckley, 23, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Marcus D. Caldwell Jr., 20, of Racine, the Racine Police D…
“She was a very strong woman, a very positive person,” recalled her husband of 31 years, Charlie Glenn. “She liked to help people — anybody at any time ... She always tried to do the best she could. She was an amazing, strong person. Even in her passing she was a champion.”
The Racine Police Department will support the Health Department in carrying out "proactive compliance inspections."
Roughly 30 people were displaced by a Monday afternoon apartment fire at 5635 Byrd Ave. Of those 30, three were taken to the hospital.
“We are at a critical point in our battle against COVID-19. As our local hospitals reach capacity, the pandemic has placed an alarming strain on health care workers,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated Friday.
CALEDONIA — A woman was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Tuesday morning after a collision between a car and a semi on Highway …
Before Marcus Caldwell was killed on the evening of Oct. 17, he reportedly got into an argument with Khalil E. Buckley, the man accused of killing him.
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted and threatened a victim with a knife because the internet was running slow.
"There was a crash and I lost control. The officer was shooting at us. The car ended up slamming into a building. I kept screaming, ‘I don’t have a gun.’ But they kept shooting. He told me to get out of the car. I had my hands up, and I couldn’t move because I had been shot.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.