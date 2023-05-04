FRANKSVILLE — Faithbridge Methodist Church is getting a $3.3 million, 9,000-square-foot expansion.

The church’s new Youth and Children’s Center, which has been under construction since October, is scheduled to open July 1, with a tentative building opening date of June 1.

The current Mother’s Day Out Preschool and Childcare Center, 212 11th St., will cease operations in Downtown Racine and will move to the new building at 10402 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville under the name Faithbridge Childcare Learning Center, a part of the Youth and Children’s Center.

The church is considering selling the 212 11th St. building.

The issues

At Faithbridge, children are considered infants to fifth grade. Youth, a part of student life, are students in sixth grade and older.

Co-chairs of the building project Lew Evans and Rod Parsons said the downtown location needed to expand because it was running out of space for youth and children, and the spot made things difficult for parents taking their children from the Franksville location to the downtown location.

On Wednesdays, a children’s program is held in Franksville, and a middle and high school program was held at the church’s downtown campus.

“Families who bridge that, that was a really hard thing for them to do,” Parsons said. “Families were running back and forth. They had to wait around for a half hour. It was a waste of their time. It really didn’t help them.”

The church considered implementing a shuttle bus. But that wasn’t ideal because the busses have to be hired for three-hour shifts, which would add up in costs, said Parsons, who is also co-chair of the ministry board.

The downtown gathering space, also known as the fellowship hall, was not youth-friendly, said Evans, who is also the chair of trustees.

“They can’t be kids. They can’t throw balls around. We wanted to have a space that lets kids be kids,” Evans said.

Church staff worked to make the new gathering space wide open and allow the kids to have a space they could call their own, rather than having to share it with the rest of the church.

Faithbridge has three cornerstones of its operations as a church: children, youth and worship.

“It makes total sense we would invest in a youth and children’s center,” Evans said.

Solving the issues

The church owned 44 acres in Mount Pleasant on Highway 31, south of Braun Road, and the ministry board wanted to use the land either as an investment or to build on.

The idea to buy the land came about 20 years ago. Five years later, fundraising for purchasing it began. The church was receiving about $1 million every five years, so it wasn’t able to buy the land until 10 or 11 years ago, Parsons said.

Once the land was purchased, the church began raising funds to build.

Faithbridge Church started with a merger six years ago between Evangelical United Methodist in Downtown Racine and Franksville United Methodist in Franksville.

Once the Faithbridge location in Franksville was acquired, staffers decided they could expand there instead. The money initially raised to build in Mount Pleasant went to the Franksville expansion.

The church decided to sell the Mount Pleasant land to a housing developer.

The sale proceeds are paying for about two-thirds of the $3.3 million project.

Donations raised by the congregation are making up the other one-third.

“For me, this is the culmination of a 20-year journey,” Evans said. “I love the way God took us through this.”

Parsons said the project taught patience.

“It took 20 years to complete our five-year plan,” Parsons said. “It’s been the culmination of a long journey. We’re excited to watch this come together and see how that’s going to grow a kid’s life. That’s going to be amazing.”

Staffers worked with an architect for five months on design, also getting feedback from people who work with children and in education and finance.

In November 2021, the church finalized plans with the Village of Caledonia.

The church received the proceeds of the sale in September 2022 and broke ground in October.

In addition to more rooms thanks to more square footage, parking is also expanding to the north on the property.

Evans and Parsons said that although the program won’t be able to expand by adding more children, the children will have more space.

Evans has been assisting the church’s youth for 12 years and said he can’t wait to spend time with them in the new space.

“We’re showing to the community that we’re focused on the future of our kids and youth,” Evans said.