Faith leaders to hold prayer vigil in support of racial equity

RACINE — Local faith leaders and other community members will gather on to declare their support for a faithful reckoning with the reality of the country’s racist past and the ways in which systemic racism continues to harm and disadvantage Black people and indigenous people of color.

The prayer vigil is being organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) and will take place on Monument Square starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

According to Father Yeprem Kelegian, a retired priest who will be one of the speakers at the vigil, faith leaders have recently become concerned about attempts to use a misunderstanding of both religion and patriotism to hamper efforts to acknowledge and dismantle the racism that has characterized the laws and history of the United States from its earliest days.

“Our faith values require us to treat all people with dignity and respect,” he said. “These values also obligate us to seek to eliminate policies and practices in all of our institutions, from health care, government, financial services to workplaces, and schools, that cause harm and undermine the equitable treatment of Black and indigenous people of color.”