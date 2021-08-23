'Facts matter' | Evers, Wanggaard, Ohnstad show stark differences on anniversary of Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA — On the one-year anniversary of the shooting of Jacob Blake, Wisconsin elected officials have no consensus on the narrative of how Blake was shot seven times on Aug. 23, 2020, by Rusten Sheskey, a Kenosha Police officer who has since been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
On Monday, the one-year anniversary, statements with markedly different tones and focal points were issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers; state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican whose district includes most of Kenosha County; and state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, among others, regarding the shooting of Blake and what happened in the subsequent days.
In Wanggaard’s statement, he noted that Kenosha police officers were responding near the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha to arrest Blake for prior allegations of sexual assault following a 911 call where a woman claimed he was creating “a domestic disturbance” and was about to steal her car, which he had allegedly done before.
“At the time Jacob Blake was shot, he was at minimum trying to kidnap children. At worst, he was turning with a knife to attack a police officer. Prior to being shot, Blake ignored police demands to drop the open knife he held in his hand. While armed with the knife, he wrestled with officers — putting one in a headlock, while actively resisting his attempted arrest,” Wanggaard stated. “To make the arrest, police attempted to subdue him using non-lethal force. Three times police deployed Tasers to gain control of the situation. Blake removed the Taser prongs ... Blake wasn’t shot in a vacuum. There was a series of events and escalations by Blake leading to the shooting. Ignoring the facts of the incident may serve someone’s political narrative, but that doesn’t change them.
“Facts matter.”
Evers, whom Republicans have blamed for fanning the flames of unrest for not condemning violent protesters more strongly or moving to subdue them with more force when peaceful protests gave way to riots in Kenosha last August, issued a statement in which he wrote of how “Jacob, his kids (several of whom witnessed their father being shot), and his family have and will face challenges they never imagined having to endure ... Kathy (Wisconsin’s first lady) and I are thinking of his loved ones ... today, and we ask Wisconsinites to join us in extending our prayers for peace and healing.”
Wanggaard’s statement concluded: “While thinking and praying for those involved in the incident, please do not forget law enforcement officers and their families all across the state who were impacted as well.”
The differences in the statements are yet another sign of how divided Wisconsin’s leaders remain on race-related issues, and how differently they look at the shooting that made Kenosha a hotspot for America’s racial reckoning for a week last summer.
Stark differences in tone
Evers pointed to progress that has been made in addressing residents’ concerns with law enforcement through legislative changes, a bipartisan effort of which Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police Department officer, has been a leader.
“Wisconsin has taken important steps,” Evers stated, “to increase transparency for use-of-force policies and incidents, limit the use of chokeholds, and require state-managed law enforcement agencies to update their use of force policies, but this is only the beginning. We must remain resolved in addressing the systemic racism and inequities Black Wisconsinites face every day and to continuing our work toward a just, equitable and fair state.”
Wanggaard has been part of the group crafting bills that brought about those reforms, but he’s been critical of Evers’ role in the process. Evers earlier this month vetoed a bill Wanggaard co-wrote that would have penalized Wisconsin communities that decrease funding for police.
Ohnstad mostly avoided talking about the events of Aug. 23, 2020, instead focusing on how Kenosha has “come a long way” in the past 365 days.
“One year ago today, our hometown was deeply impacted by a law enforcement interaction that resulted in a man losing his ability to walk and unrest that led to the loss of lives and further injuries,” Ohnstad, a retired carmaker and former union leader, stated. “Innocent small business and property owners were also victimized as ill-intentioned individuals committed acts of violence and vandalism among otherwise peaceful planned demonstrations.
“As I began talking to the people touched by these events beginning a year ago and over the intervening months, this was obviously a tragic situation, but in many ways it has also shown the spirit of the people of Kenosha. The community has really come together, helped one another, and connected through groups and discussions. Local leadership has responded in earnest as we repair and rebuild, as well as providing a plan and pathway for the future of our city, in addition to reforms such as the use of body cameras and rebuilding the Uptown area.”
Ohnstad thanked Evers by name for opening up recovery funds for businesses, stating: “Gov. Evers has been there for Kenosha since the moment he received the first call on this and provided the variety of critical resources the city requested to respond.”
While Evers has repeatedly said his office responded to every official request made by Kenosha law enforcement last summer, he’s been accused of not ordering out the National Guard in more force to put down the rioting in Kenosha last summer. The Republicans looking to unseat the first-term Democrat appear poised to make Kenosha’s riots a point of emphasis leading up to Evers’ 2022 bid for re-election.