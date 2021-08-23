'Facts matter' | Evers, Wanggaard, Ohnstad show stark differences on anniversary of Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA — On the one-year anniversary of the shooting of Jacob Blake, Wisconsin elected officials have no consensus on the narrative of how Blake was shot seven times on Aug. 23, 2020, by Rusten Sheskey, a Kenosha Police officer who has since been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

On Monday, the one-year anniversary, statements with markedly different tones and focal points were issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers; state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican whose district includes most of Kenosha County; and state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, among others, regarding the shooting of Blake and what happened in the subsequent days.

In Wanggaard’s statement, he noted that Kenosha police officers were responding near the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha to arrest Blake for prior allegations of sexual assault following a 911 call where a woman claimed he was creating “a domestic disturbance” and was about to steal her car, which he had allegedly done before.