Fact check: Two Racine aldermen's statements on health department miss the mark

RACINE — At Tuesday’s meeting of the Racine City Council, one councilman claimed the Racine City Public Health Department was supported primarily by grants; another alleged the city could save money by consolidating health departments.
However, the claims made by both of the two alderman did not hold up under scrutiny.
What if RCPHD was dissolved?
The discussion began when Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said he supported consolidating health department services with the county and allowing the Racine County Public Health Division to manage matters for the entire county.
He presented the proposal as a cost-savings potential of $3 million and said 70 of the state’s 72 counties have health departments managed by the county for the whole county; though, there are at least three cities with their own health departments: Appleton, Racine and Milwaukee.
People are also reading…
As an example, Peterson pointed to the 911 dispatch center, which has been operated by Racine County since 2011, and said he wanted to see something similar for the health department so they could “take $3 million off the books.”
However, state law does not allow municipalities to dump services on another municipality without making payment.
While it is true the county manages emergency dispatching, the City of Racine and area municipalities may payments for that service.
If the county were to take over the duties of the city’s health department, the levy funds for the health department would simply go to the county rather than the city
So while it is possible to create a county-wide health department, and the council might even see the benefits to consolidating services, it will not eliminate the cost from the budget.
How RCPHD is funded
In response to Peterson’s remarks, Alderman Terry McCarthy said the Racine Health Department is supported almost entirely by grants, and he broadly suggested the taxpayers would save very little by eliminating the service.
While the health department is the recipient of grants, more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 57.5% of its funding comes from the tax levy.
According to the figures shown in the city’s 2021 audit, the health department’s funding sources are:
- Approximately $2.4 million tax levy.
- Approximately $373,000 other revenues, such as charges for services.
- Approximately $1.4 million in grants.
- Approximately $4,173,000 total.
In actuality, only about one-third of the city’s health department is funded with grants.
Historical homes you can own in the Racine County area
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $229,900
Character & Craftsmanship! Style & Space! Classical Beauty & Modern Updates! 4 plus Bedroom Brick Colonial in the Heart of West Racine. 2 Garages 1 attached & 1.5 detached! Updated kitchen with Corian Counters, Custom Cabinets, SS appliances, & Built-in banquette. Gleaming Hardwood floors, Sparkling Lead Glass French Doors, Gorgeous Built in cabinets in the formal dining room & flanking the natural fireplace in a spacious living room. Great Work space in the bright sun porch. 2nd floor has 4 Generous Bedrooms & an Updated Full bath, There are 2 bonus rooms & tons of storage in the walk up attic. on the lower level you will find a rec-room, exercise room, laundry & half bath. Fenced yard & walking distance to the Best Pizza, Bakeries, & Cute Shops. Home Warranty Included.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $154,900
Hope you are smart enough to live is this smart home. See seller updated in documents for all smart features. Located in sought after West Racine 4 bedroom home. It has wood floors thru out/ Grand front entrance with a beautiful stair casing and banister. Fireplace is for decoration only. Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances . All bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the updated bathroom. Freshly painted basement floor. A carpeted 3 season room is located by front porch. Large deck built on to the back of house. Great for entertaining. There is even a dog run on the property. This house is awaiting it's new owners who will enjoy it as my seller have.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900
Four bedroom 1468 sq foot Aluminum sided bungalow in Racine's desirable Southside. Gleaming hardwood floors, built-in china cabinets in dining room, spacious bedrooms, large upper family room for kids study room or game room, updated windows in upper level, fenced in back yard with beautiful plantings, 1.5 car garage and front porch. Convenient location for family living close to bike trail and parks.
4 Bedroom Home in Elmwood Park - $319,900
SHE'S THE NANTUCKET OF ELMWOOD PARK!GRACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME COMPLETE WITH OPEN STAIRCASE, CROWN MOLDING AND CHAIR RAIL AND 2 NATURAL FIREPLACES. INVITING LIVING ROOM WITH BUILT-IN BOOKCASES AND FIREPLACE...THE SUNSHINE POURS IN LIKE BUTTERSCOTCH. OPEN KITCHEN OUTFITTED WITH NEW STAINLESS SUITE OF APPLIANCES, NEW WINDOWS IN DINETTE OPEN TO THE CONVENIENT HERB WINDOW BOX...BON APPETIT! FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET, FORMAL DINING ROOM FOR THE SPECIAL MEALS. THE SECOND LEVEL HAS ROOMY 3 BEDROOMS AND SECOND FULL BATH. LOWER LEVEL HAS A GREAT GATHERING SPACE ADORNED WITH AN 1800'S FIREPLACE FRONT ON THE SECOND FIREPLACE. ALSO A ROOM FOR WHATEVER, AN ART-HOBBY ROOM AND THE LAUNDRY COMPLETE WITH 2 STORY LAUNDRY CHUTE. PRIVATE PATIO, GARDEN SPACE. CAMPFIRE
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $189,000
Spacious Bungalow located in West Racine across from Frat school. Situated on a double lot, fenced yard has a patio and detached 2 car garage w electric opener paved parking spaces for four. This jewel boast 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths , Great room and Formal dining room . There is a bonus sun porch . There is an attached 1 car garage for your toys.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $154,900
Large 4 BD renovated home is move-in ready. Renovation includes a new kitchen with quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with large walk-in tile shower and tile floor, and new carpeting and flooring throughout! First floor has a formal DR, LR and a den! Large walk-in pantry off the kitchen and plenty of cabinet storage. Rooms are bright and sunny and the tall newer windows lets the sunshine in! Upstairs are 4 BD including master with 2 walk-in closets. Newer roof! Some newer windows and driveway for off-street parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Elmwood Park - $289,997
Remodeled story book home in Elmwood Park, with 4 bedrooms , a partially finished basement, and a nice tucked away location!Come and see this executive style kitchen with nice subway tile, and updated Stainless Steel appliances!This beautiful home is move in ready, and is awaiting its new family to call home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $149,900
Ready for your personal touches. Partially updated home. Many projects done, however, more left. All materials on premise included in the price. Owner moved. Great 4 bedroom home with a walk up attic for extra space.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900
You will be amazed from your first step into the porch. Everything is new. Even the wall in basement has been redone. New sump pump added to basement. First floor includes new bathroom, place for 1st floor laundry, 2 bedrooms, parlor, dining room and living room. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms and office/den and a full bath. The yard is large. Plenty of room for parking and maybe adding a deck or garage. Come check it out!
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $649,900
Stately historic home with wrought iron, fenced in, large yard on the Lake Michigan Shoreline. Gorgeous lake views in each season. This Grand Tudor is built with skilled Craftsmanship of a bygone era, and has plenty of room for entertaining, home office, play room, and 3rd floor is perfect for a nanny or in-law suite. This one of a kind home awaits your updating and personal touch but the hard work has all been done! New boiler in 2022; Other repairs include Tuckpointing, Roof, Stucco and Plaster Repair, Fresh Paint, Many New Windows have been replaced, New Kitchen Appliances & New Garage Door. Don't miss out on your chance to own this Lake Michigan Beauty! Definitely a Must See! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $189,900
Charming 4BR 1.5BA home on the north side. This home is full of character and craftsmanship and features hardwood floors throughout, wide moulding, a built-in seating bench, a front entry breezeway, and more. Spacious living room and dining room for entertaining. Kitchen has SS appliances, ample cabinet space, and overlooks the back yard. 2 BR's and full BA on the main level and 2BR's and 1/2 BA on the 2nd floor. Large MBR with attached bonus space could be an office, nursery, XL closet, or bring your own ideas! Hallway attic access provides lots of additional storage. Fully fenced yard with 2 car garage. Great location close to shopping, the lake, zoo, downtown, and beach. Don't miss out on this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $520,000
Opportunities to own a house like this one do not come along very often. This historic Italianate stunner is located just 1 block W. of Lake Michigan in Racine's Southside Historic District. This beautifully maintained landmark home boasts 5+ BD & 3.5 BA and an open concept great room (with 2nd staircase) for today's modern living. Did we mention the first floor laundry room? Enjoy entertaining family & friends on the 4th of July watching the parade from your front porch, or from the belvedere (cupola) on top of the roof. Incredible lake and city views! Beaming wood floors throughout, and incredible detail such as: transom windows, leaded glass, ornate crown molding, French doors and bay windows. Just a short walk to Downtown Racine! Be sure to see documents for much more information!
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $900,000
Come have a seat on your own private spot and dip your toes... This fabulous Tudor home situated on beautiful Lake Michigan is ready and waiting for its next owner. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the house offers an inviting and warm look to this updated contemporary home. So much room to roam and entertain guests in this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Quartz counters in kitchen and baths are accessorized with high end Grohe plumbing fixtures. All new black European windows allows for lots of natural light and spectacular views. Enjoy your morning sunrises on the new Brazilian wood deck. New Stucco has been applied to home and has a new A/C unit. All room sizes should be verified by buyer.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $69,000
Affordable 4 bedroom North Side bungalow. 2 baths, large living room and eat in kitchen. Bring your decorating idea's. No condition report shall be provided. Second water meter is servicing the concrete building to the south
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,395,000
Incredible views of Lake Michigan from almost every room of this magnificent home beautifully sited on just over an acre with 128 glorious feet of sandy lake frontage. Completely renovated from top to bottom with exquisite details & outstanding materials complimenting the architectural style of the home while bringing it to the standards one would expect in a home of this quality. Kitchen & baths ugraded.Generous addition to the home created a spacious &welcoming family room as well as an enormous,elegant master suite.The addition features a full basement which offers a fabulous bar/game room ideal for entertaining friends & family,an inviting theater room & significant storage space.The property itself offers tremendous privacy, beautiful landscaping, outdoor kitchen & hot tub & Fireplac