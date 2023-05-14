BURLINGTON — The cost of having a private birthday party at the Burlington Community Aquatic Center is going up this summer at a rate of $2 a person.

The board that operates the city-owned aquatic center has raised its party rates from $13 per person to $15 per person for resident families.

The rates for non-Burlington resident families have increased from $15 a person to $17 a person.

Officials said it is the first time that rates have gone up since the public swimming pool and water park opened in 2018.

The board of the Burlington Community Pool Corp. previously disclosed that the cost of a seasonal family membership was increasing this year from $175 to $185 for Burlington residents and from $225 to $240 for non-resident families.

Daily pass rates remain unchanged at $8 for the general public, $7 for seniors and $5 after 4 p.m.

According to its Facebook page, the aquatic center opens for the season on June 3.

Pool Director Jeanne Otter could not be reached for comment.

Located at 394 Amanda St. in city-owned Devor Park, the aquatic center opened in 2018 after city taxpayers agreed to borrow $5.4 million to build it.

The city replaced a small swimming pool with a water park that includes three slides, a climbing wall, and other amenities.

The center can hold about 750 people in the water, plus more visitors on patio furniture and decks.

The facility employs about 80 people during the summer, many of them area high school students.

A recent report to the Burlington City Council showed that the pool’s operating expenses have jumped 50% and that its profits have fallen from more than $50,000 a year to less than $5,000.

The report also said the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Corp. — run by the Burlington Rotary Club, Lions Club and other service organizations — lost nearly $100,000 last year on investments.

Officials, however, have said the operation remains financially sound, with about $1 million in savings for future pool maintenance and upgrades.

