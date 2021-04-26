 Skip to main content
Face masks remain mandatory for students and others at Waterford Union High School
Face masks remain mandatory for students and others at Waterford Union High School

Waterford graduation 2020 with face masks for COVID-19

Face masks remain mandatory inside Waterford High School, as shown at last year's graduation ceremony, but officials recently asked students and staff whether they support relaxing the requirement for the rest of the current school year.

 Journal Times file photo

WATERFORD — Despite student support for making face masks optional, Waterford Union High School will continue requiring face masks on campus.

The school board Monday night discussed the COVID-19 pandemic safeguard, but took no action to relax a current requirement that all students and staff wear face masks at the school.

Principal Daniel Foster told school board members that conditions inside the school do not allow for enough social distancing to allow people to go without face masks.

"Inside the building, it's just a challenge," Foster said.

Public health officials in Wisconsin and elsewhere continue to recommend that schools enforce face mask requirements as a way of combatting the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory virus.

Waterford Union has about 1,000 students and 115 teachers and staff.

School officials surveyed both students and staff on the issue and found that 72 percent of students wanted to relax the rules and make masks optional. However, 69 percent of teachers and staff favored continuing the face mask requirement.

Although the survey was not open to parents, they were notified that the survey was in progress.

At Monday night's board meeting, parent Mark Collins urged board members to stick with the face mask requirement for the rest of the current school year.

Collins said his father died from COVID-19, which he called an ordeal that was painful for the entire family. Face masks in the school could help protect other families from suffering the same way, he said.

"I think we all know what's right and what should be done," he said.

No one else from the public addressed the school board on the issue Monday night.

No board vote was taken, but the board opted to leave the face mask mandate in place for now, and to revisit the issue at a later time to be determined.

   

