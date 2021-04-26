Face masks remain mandatory at Waterford Union High School

WATERFORD — Despite student support for making face masks optional, Waterford Union High School will continue requiring masks on campus.
The school board Monday night discussed the COVID-19 pandemic safeguard, but took no action to relax a requirement that all students and staff wear face masks at the school.
Principal Daniel Foster told school board members that conditions inside the school do not allow for enough social distancing to allow people to go without face masks.
"Inside the building, it's just a challenge," Foster said.
Public health officials in Wisconsin and elsewhere continue to recommend that schools enforce face mask requirements as a way of combatting the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory virus.
Waterford Union has about 1,000 students and 115 teachers and staff.
The issue has confronted other school districts, too, as COVID-19 vaccinations help to manage the pandemic and public pressure builds for withdrawing from safety measures that some people view as intrusive.
At Union Grove Elementary School, administrators are dropping a face mask requirement for those participating in summer school this year. Officials initially said they had consulted with a public health expert, then acknowledged that no such advice had been sought.
At Waterford Union High, officials surveyed both students and staff on the issue and found that 72% of students wanted to relax the rules and make masks optional. However, 69% of teachers and staff favored continuing the face mask requirement.
Although the survey was not open to parents, they were notified that the survey was in progress.
At Monday night's board meeting, parent Mark Collins urged board members to stick with the face mask requirement for the rest of the school year.
Collins said his father died from COVID-19, which he called an ordeal that was painful for the entire family. Face masks in the school could help protect other families from suffering the same way, he said.
"I think we all know what's right and what should be done," he said.
No one else from the public addressed the school board on the issue Monday night.
No board vote was taken, but the board opted to leave the face mask mandate in place for now, and to revisit the issue at a later time to be determined.
Board member Michael Schoenfeld said he commended Waterford school administrators for managing the COVID-19 public health crisis while finding a way to keep serving students.
"You've made all the right decisions," Schoenfeld told administrators.
Board member Dennis Purtell directed comments at face mask opponents, whom he said had harshly criticized school officials for adhering to recommended public health safeguards.
Purtell said he and other school board members must consider the views of both critics and supporters of face masks.
"I wouldn't culture-cancel them just because I disagree with them," he said. "They have a right to come forward and be heard."
IN PHOTOS: Reflecting on COVID-19 in Wisconsin one year later
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Dunn, Wisconsin
Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake, Wisconsin
Genoa City, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Williams Bay, Wisconsin
Horicon, Wisconsin
Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin
Cambria, Wisconsin
Portage, Wisconsin
Barboo, Wisconsin