Face masks remain mandatory at Waterford Union High School

At Waterford Union High, officials surveyed both students and staff on the issue and found that 72% of students wanted to relax the rules and make masks optional. However, 69% of teachers and staff favored continuing the face mask requirement.

Although the survey was not open to parents, they were notified that the survey was in progress.

At Monday night's board meeting, parent Mark Collins urged board members to stick with the face mask requirement for the rest of the school year.

Collins said his father died from COVID-19, which he called an ordeal that was painful for the entire family. Face masks in the school could help protect other families from suffering the same way, he said.

"I think we all know what's right and what should be done," he said.

No one else from the public addressed the school board on the issue Monday night.

No board vote was taken, but the board opted to leave the face mask mandate in place for now, and to revisit the issue at a later time to be determined.