'F--- Biden' flag removed from front yard in Burlington neighborhood

Burlington city officials declined to get involved, choosing not to invoke a local ordinance that restricts public nuisances for fear of instigating a freedom of speech lawsuit.

Now that the landlord has arranged to have the flag removed, neighbors are expressing relief that the situation has been defused.

"It's good to have it gone," neighbor Judy Willms said. "We don't need that kind of language around here."

But even neighbors who oppose President Biden and supported Donald Trump in last year's election had expressed distaste for having such four-letter rhetoric waving from a flag on their street.

Neighbor Sandy Kohler said she was worried children in the neighborhood would be exposed to vulgar language. With the flag removed, Kohler said, "I feel better about it."

Culbert said he instructed the tenant — whom he described as a friend — that political flags would be OK, including those supporting Trump, as long as there are no more swear words.

Referring to others on the street, Culbert said: "They like Trump or whatever, too. But this was kind of crossing the line."

