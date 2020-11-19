Eyesores at one of the last undeveloped tracts of lakefront property in Racine County move closer to new vision

Only two email public objections were raised by neighboring property owners — Roseanne Worrell and Kevin Milaeger.

“I am very opposed to this plan,” Worrell wrote. “One, it packs as many people as possible into one of the last lakeview parcels left in Caledonia. Two, it forever destroys the quaint, tranquil environment currently present. Three, it has the potential of being an empty box project as it requires hordes of people to move in. Four, it lowers the value of the existing homes in the area. Had this plan been completed when I purchased my condo over 25 years ago, I would not have bought it.”

Said Milaeger in his email, “I’m opposed to the development as it is currently planned. I think it is way too dense. I would be in favor of the larger buildings, but no more than three stories tall, and even that is really too tall. This would be a huge increase to the amount of traffic in the area, I don’t think anybody wants that. I think the six-story buildings would look way out of place. Also, I’m not convinced that Caledonia and Racine County needs a development on this scale, especially in our area. I don’t see people clamoring to buy at the other recent development on Erie Street.”