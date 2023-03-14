RACINE — Any way you slice it, Tuesday was National Pi Day.

The day was coined by Larry Shaw, who worked at the San Francisco-based Exploratium science museum, in 1988.

Pi day is named after the mathematical constant that is the ratio of a circle's circumference to it's diameter. The starting digits for pie are 3.14, which reflect Tuesday's date of March 14

Shaw organized a march with staff around a circular space in the museum before they at fruit pies, a celebration that endures to this day, well after Shaw's death in 2017.

While National Pie Day, the day to celebrate the classic baked good, is Jan. 23, eating the dessert is considered a tradition on March 14 as well.

Baking soon

Lisa River's homemade pies are currently being sold at Wells Brothers, 2148 Mead St., and at Milaeger's Great Lakes Farmers Market, 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine, but she hopes to soon be serving the treat in a place of her own.

Mrs. River's Bakery and Smokehouse is coming to 9604 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant later this year.

Rivers has more than 100 pie recipes, such as key lime and lemon meringue. Rivers also plant to have a smokehouse at the location, with favorites like smoked salmon and meatballs.

The pies will still be available at Wells Brothers once the bakery and smokehouse open.