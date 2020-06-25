'Extremely troubling:' City officials respond to judge's ruling to halt its COVID-19 ordinance

President of the Racine Common Council, John Tate II, also weighed in on the ruling.

"Clearly the Common Council has the authority to pass ordinances to protect the public health and safety of our residents," Tate said in the press release. "It is disturbing that at every level of government there has either been a failure to act, or direct opposition to reasonable and necessary precautions, seemingly driven by political or economic motivations instead of public health. This is a pandemic where more than 120,000 Americans have lost their lives. It's undoubtedly an inconvenience to change our behavior in order protect public health, but I am guessing there are 120,000 families wishing we had done more and sooner."

Alderman Natalia Taft said she was disappointed in the ruling.

"Public health isn’t partisan and it is our job as elected officials to work in the best interest and health of our community," Taft said in the press release. "Decisions regarding public health should be made using a scientific approach with the most up-to-date and accurate data. The ordinance we passed empowered the Public Health Department to do just that, with well-defined metrics and timelines, as well as appropriate oversight by elected officials."

Alderman Jason Meekma said times like this put everyone in "an impossible situation."