RACINE — Fire crews responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to a report of a fire at 915 Hagerer St., between LaSalle and Superior streets, according to Racine Fire Lt. John Magnus.
No injuries were reported and residents were evacuated. Extensive damage was reported.
The cause was still under investigation as of 8 p.m., Magnus said.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
