Extensive damage from northside Racine fire

RACINE — Two homes and four garages were severely damaged following a late Thursday night fire on Racine’s north side in the 1400 block of Harmony Drive.

Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire just after 10 p.m., according to a release from the Racine Fire Department.

First arriving firefighters found a fully involved 2-car garage fire.

The fire burned the roof off the garage, fully consumed two cars that were inside, caught the house on fire at 1431 Harmony Drive, caught the neighboring house at 1425 harmony on fire, and melted vinyl siding on the garages at 1425 Harmony Drive, 1430 North Street, and 1436 North Street.

No injuries were reported at this fire. The origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

Second fire

Another fire was also reported overnight. Early Friday morning at 12:35 a.m. the Racine Fire Department responded to 4004 Wright Avenue for a 2002 Chevy Silverado on fire in the driveway. The fire was quickly extinguished. But as of late Friday morning the fire remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire prevention bureau at 262-635-7915.

