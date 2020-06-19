You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Extensive damage from north side Racine fire
5 comments
alert top story

Extensive damage from north side Racine fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Extensive damage from north side Racine fire

Two homes and four garages were severely damaged following a late Thursday night fire on Racine’s north side in the 1400 block of Harmony Drive.

 Stephanie Jones

RACINE — Two homes and four garages were severely damaged following a late Thursday night fire on Racine’s north side in the 1400 block of Harmony Drive.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire just after 10 p.m., according to a release from the Fire Department.

First arriving firefighters found a fully involved two-car garage fire.

The fire burned the roof off the garage, fully consumed two cars that were inside, caught the house on fire at 1431 Harmony Drive, caught the neighboring house at 1425 harmony on fire, and melted vinyl siding on the garages at 1425 Harmony Drive, 1430 North Street and 1436 North Street.

No injuries were reported. The origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

Second fire

Another fire was also reported overnight. Early Friday morning at 12:35 a.m., the Fire Department responded to 4004 Wright Ave. for a 2002 Chevy Silverado on fire in the driveway.

The fire was quickly extinguished. But as of late Friday morning the fire remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

If you have information

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire prevention bureau at 262-635-7915.

5 comments
1
1
2
8
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News