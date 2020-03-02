Extensive burns delay identification of victim in Sunday fatal crash

RACINE — Authorities are not yet identifying the victim of a one-vehicle fatal crash on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning, because the person was burned too badly to allow for facial recognition.
Racine Police and firefighters responded to a call at 2:32 a.m. Sunday that a vehicle had struck a utility pole outside of Pizza Hut, 5000 Washington Ave. When officers arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
One vehicle was involved, and only one person was in the vehicle.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Monday morning that he is waiting to make a public identification while he works with Racine police on using other methods to make a positive ID.