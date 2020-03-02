You are the owner of this article.
Extensive burns delay identification of victim in Sunday fatal crash
Car fire in 5000 block of Washington Avenue

A car WAS engulfed in flames after striking a utility pole in the 5000 block of Washington Avenue early Sunday morning. The driver and lone occupant was killed. As of Monday morning, authorities were not releasing the victim's name, because severe burns made facial recognition impossible.

 ROBB LUEHR,

RACINE — Authorities are not yet identifying the victim of a one-vehicle fatal crash on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning, because the person was burned too badly to allow for facial recognition.

Racine Police and firefighters responded to a call at 2:32 a.m. Sunday that a vehicle had struck a utility pole outside of Pizza Hut, 5000 Washington Ave. When officers arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

One vehicle was involved, and only one person was in the vehicle.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Monday morning that he is waiting to make a public identification while he works with Racine police on using other methods to make a positive ID.

