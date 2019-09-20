RACINE — The connecting of multiple extension cords is blamed for a south-side fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a two-family dwelling Thursday evening.
The Racine Fire Department responded within minutes to a call at 6:37 p.m. Thursday from a resident of 1608 Flett Ave., after the occupant saw smoke coming from the basement bedroom.
Fire crews confirmed that all occupants were accounted for while containing the fire to the basement bedroom of a dwelling occupied by four adults, six children and four pets.
Fire Department officials said the fire was caused by multiple extension cords used to supply power and warned, “Please do not connect multiple extension cords together.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The residence was found to have a single working smoke alarm, which did not alert the occupant.
The Red Cross also responded to find shelter for the displaced residents.
Marquette Street tear-down, No. 1
526 Marquette St. dismantling, No. 2
526 Marquette St. tear-down, No. 3
526 Marquette St. tear-down, No. 4
526 Marquette St. tear-down, No. 5
526 Marquette St. tear-down, No. 6
526 Marquette St. tear-down, No. 7
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.