This drawing submitted to Mount Pleasant shows the proposed design for a newly approved Extended Stay America hotel along Interstate 94 near Highway 20. Plan Commission members John Kis and Thomas Van Beckum thought the design was bland. The commission approved the plans on the condition that the company would work with village staff to make the hotel look more appealing.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Yet another hotel is on the way near Interstate 94 and Highway 20, as a national developer received approval Wednesday to build a four-story, 124-room hotel next to several existing hotels there.
Other hotels in close proximity to the I-94/Highway 20 interchange include the Travelodge and Quality Inn, both located in the 900 block of South Sylvania Avenue, Yorkville; and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 13317 Hospitality Court, Mount Pleasant.
The new hotel is anticipated to add $8.58 million to Mount Pleasant’s tax base, generating $172,000 in annual taxes for the village’s tax incremental financing district No. 4, according to a village staff summary.
Mount Pleasant Plan Commission members unanimously approved the plans Wednesday, though two members took issue with the building’s proposed aesthetic design.
“I don’t see any effort being made off these drawings to make it very appealing,” Commissioner Thomas Van Beckum said.
The Plan Commission approved the plans on the condition that the company works with village staff to make the hotel more visually appealing.
“It’s in a really nice spot in our village, and I would just like it to have a little more curb appeal, that’s all,” Commissioner John Kis said. “I’m for it. I have no problem with it at all … dress it up a little bit. It’s going to be here for a long time.”
The application also initially proposed the building to be clad mostly in exterior insulation finishing system, or EIFS, which is prohibited by state statute. As a condition of the approval, the Plan Commission ordered a revision to the exterior materials.
Sam Schultz, Mount Pleasant’s community development director, said he expects ground to be broken for the new hotel in the spring.
Charlotte, N.C.-based Extended Stay America says it is the largest owner-operator of company-branded hotels in North America with 625 hotels in the United States, more than 69,000 rooms and approximately 10,000 employees in its hotel properties and headquarters. The company owns and operates hotels under the core brand Extended Stay America which serves the mid-priced extended stay segment, and other brands.
Extended Stay America hotel rooms include a kitchen with full-size refrigerator, free Wi-Fi, free local phone calls and personalized voicemail. The hotels also provide free “grab-and-go” breakfast, on-site laundry facilities and pet-friendly accommodations for an extra fee. Some locations also have pools and fitness centers.
Extended Stay says it serves guests ranging from “families looking for an affordable overnight getaway to government or military personnel on relocation, to business travelers who require temporary housing, to travel coordinators who need multi-location extended stay hotels with direct billing capabilities.”
