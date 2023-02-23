WATERFORD — Infighting within Explore Waterford has emerged as a possible explanation for why the business group’s executive director is resigning after less than two years on the job.

Tanya Maney, who has led the organization since October 2021, says board members held meetings and made changes behind her back, including hiring an outside marketing firm to assume some of her responsibilities.

In a three-page resignation letter to the board, Maney cited a “complete breakdown” in communication within the group, which functions as both a chamber of commerce and tourism agency for Waterford.

“My job is being reassigned and reconfigured without the board seeing a need to inform me,” she wrote. “It has become very apparent that board members communicate and hold meetings without my knowledge, and that it is clear they purposely did not want me to participate.”

The turmoil within Explore Waterford has prompted Waterford village officials to express concern about the organization’s future. As a result, the village is seeking a seat on the board, possibly as a condition for continued funding from village taxpayers.

Explore Waterford uses public funding and membership dues to represent the business community and to organize such events as the Waterford Christmas Parade and the Celebrate Waterford summer festival.

Members of the organization’s board differ on Maney’s account of the circumstances surrounding her resignation.

Board President Jay Noble said Maney was included and fully informed as discussions took place about hiring an outside marketing firm. The idea, Noble said, was for the firm to handle promoting events so that Maney could focus on recruiting new member businesses.

Noble said he personally briefed Maney on the matter and invited her to participate in the meetings.

“I ran through it with her. I said, ‘Do you understand?’ She said yes,” Noble recalled. “We didn’t do anything behind her back.”

Another board member, Eric Carlson, disagreed and said that Noble contacted board members privately to build a consensus on changes without Maney’s knowledge or involvement.

Carlson said he supports Maney and he understands why she felt alienated.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “It didn’t need to happen this way.”

The nine-member board is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss Maney’s resignation and also how to replace her.

Maney verified the authenticity of her resignation letter, and she said she has agreed to stay on until Feb. 28 to help in the transition.

Saying that she had no previous intention of stepping down, Maney said she had been looking forward to working in 2023 to build on the momentum she felt the organization had created in the previous year.

“This was unfortunately something I was not anticipating,” she said of her departure. “But it is what it is, and I wish nothing but the best for Explore Waterford moving forward.”

Her resignation letter is dated Jan. 7.

Based inside a small office in the Village Hall, Explore Waterford was created in 2019 through a merger of the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and a downtown promotion group called Absolutely Waterford.

Donna Fearing, a former board member who owns a marketing firm called Creative Marketing, said the board hired her in January to assist with promotion of Waterford events and activities.

Fearing said she has since been working in partnership with Maney, and she sensed no tension or disagreement with the executive director.

“I was going to be part of her team,” Fearing said.

In her resignation letter, Maney described her own efforts at encouraging the Explore Waterford board to set a clear mission and goals rather than “throwing things at the wall to see if they would stick.”

Board members, Maney wrote, seemed uninterested in her viewpoint, and left her feeling excluded.

“I can come to no other conclusion,” Maney wrote, “than this board has no confidence I am the person they need to reach their goals.”

